Foreclosure filings remain at near historic levels in Triad during November

The expiration of state and federal moratoriums on foreclosures has not yet led to a major wave of filings in North Carolina's five metropolitan areas.
Attom Data Solutions, a national real-estate research firm, reported Thursday that foreclosure levels remained near historic low levels during November in the five metros.
Attom listed the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area with 27 filings in November, down 57.8% from 64 in October. The totals are up 42.1% from 19 in November 2020.
The counties are Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin.
Forsyth had the most in November at 18, followed by Davidson with five, Davie with three and Stokes with one.
The November total is more in line with the 33 filings in September, 24 in August and 23 in July.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 45 filings in November, compared with 36 in October and 41 in November 2020.
Guilford County had 33 filings in November, followed by nine in Randolph County and three in Rockingham County.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.” The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.
Until recently, most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.
“After an initial surge following the end of the government’s moratorium, it appears that foreclosure activity may be slowing down as we move toward the end of the year,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of Attom affiliate RealtyTrac.
“Despite concerns about a pandemic-driven wave of defaults, mortgage delinquency rates and foreclosure starts have continued to decline due to government and industry programs, and a recovering U.S. economy.”
Sharga said the November foreclosure filing data "suggests that the ‘forbearance equals foreclosure’ narrative was incorrect.' "
"The efforts of the government and the mortgage servicing industry have prevented potentially millions of unnecessary foreclosures from happening due to COVID-19.”
For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 119 filings in November, compared with 139 in October and 71 in November 2020,
For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 15 filings in November, compared with 39 in October and 10 in November 2020,
For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 55 filings in November, compared with 62 in October and 30 in November 2020.
CoreLogic report
In another national housing report released this week, CoreLogic reported the percentage of Triad homeowners late on their mortgage payments continued to fall during the third quarter.
The report focuses on mortgages considered as underwater, or those where homeowners owe more on their property than it is worth currently.
The underwater rate was 2.03%, representing 2,726 mortgages, in the Winston-Salem metro. That's down from 2.2% in the second quarter and 2.67% a year ago.
CoreLogic also factors mortgages that are near underwater status, of which it listed the Winston-Salem metro with 358, or 0.27%. That's down from 0.3% in the second quarter and 0.4% a year ago.
Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.
For the Greensboro-High Point metro, the underwater rate was 1.82%, or 2,645 mortgages, for the third quarter. That's down from 1.95% in the second quarter and 2.5% a year ago.
Regarding the near-underwater rate, it was 0.25% and 363 mortgages. That's down from 0.26% in the second quarter and 0.42% a year ago.
CoreLogic officials have cautioned that the COVID-19-related economic shutdowns would cause payment delinquencies during the pandemic. Some lenders have offered forbearance to homeowners whose job was eliminated or who were furloughed.
CoreLogic said borrowers in a forbearance program who have missed a mortgage payment are included in its delinquency statistics, even if the loan servicer has not reported the loan as delinquent to credit repositories.
“Home price growth is the principal driver of home-equity creation,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic.
Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now and prompting an overreaction.
For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, the underwater rate was 1.81%, down from 2.18% a year ago.
For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, the underwater rate was 1.45%, down from 1.57% a year ago.
For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, the underwater rate was 1.09%, down from 1.53% a year ago.
