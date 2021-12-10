Foreclosure filings remain at near historic levels in Triad during November

CoreLogic report

In another national housing report released this week, CoreLogic reported the percentage of Triad homeowners late on their mortgage payments continued to fall during the third quarter.

The report focuses on mortgages considered as underwater, or those where homeowners owe more on their property than it is worth currently.

The underwater rate was 2.03%, representing 2,726 mortgages, in the Winston-Salem metro. That's down from 2.2% in the second quarter and 2.67% a year ago.

CoreLogic also factors mortgages that are near underwater status, of which it listed the Winston-Salem metro with 358, or 0.27%. That's down from 0.3% in the second quarter and 0.4% a year ago.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

For the Greensboro-High Point metro, the underwater rate was 1.82%, or 2,645 mortgages, for the third quarter. That's down from 1.95% in the second quarter and 2.5% a year ago.

Regarding the near-underwater rate, it was 0.25% and 363 mortgages. That's down from 0.26% in the second quarter and 0.42% a year ago.