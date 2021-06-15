Foreclosure filings remain at pandemic lows in Winston-Salem area; N.C. Realtors ask governor to end eviction moratorium

Foreclosures remained at near-historic low levels in the Triad during May with most proceedings still on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the N.C. Association of Realtors sent Tuesday a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to allow the statewide eviction moratorium to expire on June 30.

National real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported Tuesday the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had 17 foreclosure filings in May, compared with 26 in April and 29 in May 2020.

The counties are Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 15 filings in May, compared with 51 filings in April and 28 in May 2020.

Most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

However, Attom analysts have warned there could be substantial unleashing of foreclosure filings accompanying an economic recovery this year.