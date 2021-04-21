Foreclosure filings remain sharply down in Winston-Salem area

Foreclosures remained overall at near-historic low levels in the Triad during the first quarter, as most such proceedings remained on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported Wednesday the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had 27 foreclosure filings in March, along with 41 in February and 18 in January.

The counties are Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin.

Still, foreclosure filings are down 78% from March 2020 — when the brunt of the pandemic hit.

By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 29 filings in March, along with 38 in February and 23 in March. Filings are down 82% from a year ago.

Most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

However, Attom analysts have warned there could be substantial unleashing of foreclosure filings accompanying an economic recovery this year.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”