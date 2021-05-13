Foreclosure filings remain stable at near-historic levels in Triad

The Durham-Chapel Hill area had nine filings in April, along with 14 in March and nine in April 2020.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA had 15 filings in April, along with 32 in March and 29 in April 2020.

“Foreclosure activity continues to trend near historic lows as we enter the 14th month of the federal government’s foreclosure and eviction moratorium,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president at RealtyTrac, an Attom affiliate.

“Because of these programs, and the nearly 90% success rate of borrowers resuming mortgage payments as they exit forbearance, a large influx of foreclosures when the programs expire seems very, very unlikely.”

Underwater report

Attom also released its first-quarter report on homeowners who are underwater on their mortgages, which signifies they owe more on the loan than the home is worth.

Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.

The Winston-Salem MSA had 7,415 residences in that category, or 5.7% of all mortgages.

Attom said the underwater mortgage loans data can be used to help evaluate homeowners’ vulnerability to the COVID-19 pandemic.