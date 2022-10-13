Foreclosure rate edges up in third quarter in Winston-Salem

The foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metro area rose slightly on a quarter over quarter basis during the third quarter, according to an Attom Data Solutions report timed for release Thursday.

However, the rate was up more than 121% compared with the year ago period.

Attom, a national real-estate research firm, listed the five-county area with 177 filings in the third quarter, compared with 173 in the second quarter and 80 in the third quarter of 2021.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most in the area, with 94 in August, followed by Davidson with 37, Stokes County with 21, Davie County with 13 and Yadkin County with 12.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem MSA had 284 filings for all of 2021.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had 204 filings in the third quarter, compared with 232 in the second quarter and 112 a year ago.

Guilford County, also as typical, had the most at 143, followed by Randolph County at 36 and Rockingham County at 25.

The Greensboro-High Point MSA had 354 filings for all of 2021.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in which he urged banks, credit unions and other lenders “not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”

The statewide eviction moratorium expired June 30, 2021.

Most foreclosures that proceeded in 2020 and 2021 were related to vacant and abandoned properties.

For the 10-county Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro, there were 666 filings in the third quarter, compared with 672 in the second quarter and 272 a year ago.

For the four-county Durham-Chapel Hill metro, there were 86 filings in the third quarter, compared with 88 in the second quarter and 59 a year ago.

For the three-county Raleigh-Cary metro, there were 219 filings in the third quarter, compared with 246 in the second quarter and 98 a year ago.

“Foreclosure starts, while rising since the end of the government’s foreclosure moratorium, still lag behind pre-pandemic levels,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for Attom.

“Foreclosure activity is reflecting other aspects of the economy, as unemployment rates continue to be historically low, and mortgage delinquency rates are lower than they were before the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Sharga said that “very few of the properties entering the foreclosure process have reverted to the lender at the end of the foreclosure.

“In fact, nearly three times more homes were repossessed by lenders in the second quarter of 2019 than in the second quarter of 2022.

“We believe that this may be an indication that borrowers are leveraging their equity and selling their homes rather than risking the loss of their equity in a foreclosure auction.”