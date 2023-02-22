Davidson County is in the running for a potential 300-job, $300 million economic-development project involving a foreign company pursuing its first North American operations.

The Davidson Board of Commissioners will address the performance-based incentive request at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the county Governmental Center, 913 N. Greensboro St. in Lexington.

Craig Goodson, president and chief executive of Davidson Economic Development Commission, described "Project Gemini" Wednesday as a "foreign-direct investment project just wanting to be in an established industrial park with its first North American operation in one of the four states still under consideration."

A legal notice for the public hearing did not cite specific potential incentives to the company. It did say payment of the grant would be .0027 times the total current investment in taxable real property, plant, machinery and equipment.

The proposed project would be done in two phases over 12 years.

Part One would involve a commitment to create at least 200 jobs and spend at least $200 million on capital investments within three years of the grant's effective date. The wages would be in excess of Davidson's average annual wage of about $39,000.

Part Two would start no later than five months after completion of Part One. It would involve an additional minimum investment of $100 million and create up to 100 jobs, also with an average annual wage in excess of the Davidson average.

Airport component

Project Gemini was the subject of a special meeting in December of the Davidson Airport Authority's executive committee.

The committee's legal notice said Project Gemini involves "matters relating to the location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by the public body relating to Project Gemini."

Goodson said the project is "not directly or indirectly related" to the state legislature passing in July Senate Bill 908, which removed the Davidson County Airport from the corporate limits of Lexington.

The 330-acre, one-runway airport is at 1673 Aviation Way and is owned by the airport authority.

Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, said during debate on SB908 that the impetus behind the airport de-annexation bill is economic development.

“I have been in contact with different companies that are looking to move to our area,” as well as considering surrounding areas, Jarvis said. “They can go one county south, to Greensboro, in other directions, and not have double (city and county) taxation.”

Egger role model?

Project Gemini appears similar in note to how Davidson successfully recruited Egger Wood Products’ first U.S. manufacturing plant.

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for its $700-million, 770-job project that also included its North American corporate offices.

The project was the first large development in the county-owned I-85 Corporate Center near Linwood. The average Egger salary would be $40,000, according to the Davidson Economic Development commission.

Egger opened production of particleboard and thermally fused laminate flooring in September 2020. Customers include those in the furniture, wood distribution, building and do-it-yourself industries.

The plant’s workforce is at about 450 as of December.

On Dec. 2, Egger announced it is proceeding with the next expansion at the plant, adding up to 40 jobs and spending $50 million to build a $30 million recycling center by early 2023 and add a third production line by the end of 2022 with an estimated cost of $20 million.

Egger said the Linwood plant “is designed to help us better serve our North American customers and bring economic and employment opportunities to Davidson County, which is the heart of the furniture industry."

Egger plans to build more than 4.5 million square feet of production space on more than 200 acres.

"While this project's ultimate location decision will likely not be based on Egger's decision to invest $700 million and create 770 new jobs here, we believe it provides comfort to others that Davidson County is a good place to locate," Goodson said.

"That is important, and may set us apart from other potential locations that cannot say the same thing.

"We also find when we compete for these larger projects they want to speak with Egger when we make the recommendation," Goodson said.