Former 7-Eleven store in Clemmons sold for $1.1 million

The former 7-Eleven convenience store in Clemmons has been bought for $1.1 million by a Dallas group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 1.21-acre property at 2375 Lewisville-Clemmons Road contains 2,568 square feet of space. It has been occupied by a convenience store for much of its existence before being closed in May 2018.

The buyer is 2375 LCRD LLC, an affiliate of Petzoldt LLC. The seller is 7-Eleven Inc.

The convenience store chain is in the process of converting Speedway properties under its brand. There is a Speedway location in Clemmons less than a mile from the sold property.

7-Eleven acquired about 3,700 Speedway stores in the U.S., including 20 in Forsyth County and 58 in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

7-Eleven also has sold a Speedway property at 2201 N. Main St. in High Point for $325,000 to 2201 N. Main Street LLC of Boonton, N.J.

