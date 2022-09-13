Former American Airlines reservation center on Hanes Mall Blvd. is available for sublease

The former Winston-Salem reservation center of American Airways has been added to the local portfolio of available large office space at a time of limited demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

American closed the 101,555-square-foot center at 799 Hanes Mall Blvd. in January with the permanent shift of its 575 local employees to a home-based work setting.

The Triad office of CBRE said Tuesday it has been hired by American to sublease the space as a "plug-and-play opportunity for full floor or full building users."

The sublease would require leasing a minimum of one floor with the entire building available, CBRE said.

According to Skootr.com, which specializes in managing tenant office space, plug-and-play spaces are fully furnished with office furniture and equipment, such as telephones, printers, high-speed internet, meeting rooms, conference rooms, tea-coffee vending machines, security guard, courier and concierge services and air conditioners.

CBRE said the American space includes furniture with sublease availability through March 2030.

CBRE executive vice president Greg Wilson said the subleased space should be attractive "to users needing readily available space without facing the uncertainties relating to timing and costs of new construction build-outs."

American said in September 2021 that "nearly two-thirds of Winston-Salem based reservations team members are already working in a home-based role.”

Raymond Collins, with Collins Commercial Properties Inc. of Winston-Salem, said that demand for general office space "is depressed and will stay depressed for the foreseeable future."

"COVID impacts have the lingering effect of encouraging on-going part- and full-time work-from-home employee sentiment, which is dampening demand for existing leased office space, much less future demand."

That's leading many firms to downsize and sublet unneeded space, Collins said.

However, Collins cautioned that "the volume of sublet space available understates the amount of vacant office space actually available and on the market as technically 'leased.' "

"The American Airlines property will fare better than most, as still some demand for call centers, as opposed to general office," Collins said.

"Also, it is well located as to regional access, employee amenities, and a relatively safe 24-hour work environment relative to crime."

The American center could find a tenant or tenants because of its prime location, said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

"They might need to consider dividing the space up to accommodate smaller tenants, but such remodeling may end up being cost-prohibitive."

BB&T example

The former American center has competition when it comes to attracting potential tenants.

The foremost example tracks the aftermath of BB&T Corp.'s 2019 decision to move its headquarters from downtown Winston-Salem to Charlotte as part of its $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. that formed Truist Financial Corp. BB&T had been in the building for 25 years.

The fate of the former BB&T Financial Center has been uncertain since December, which is when building co-owner Tyson “Ty” Rhame was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and fined $1 million.

Rhame was convicted on Oct. 10, 2018, in the Northern District of Georgia on 11 of 13 counts of mail and wire fraud conspiracy, as well as multiple counts of mail and wire fraud.

The 271,445-square-foot tower at 200 W. Second St. is listed as a potential forfeiture target by the U.S. government.

On Aug. 9, a restitution and forfeiture hearing yielded a joint recommendation of $1.68 million in restitution.

"The parties further advised the court that forfeiture of any funds or other assets will be adjudicated via civil forfeiture action(s) and will not be included as part of the judgment and commitment in this matter."

Rex Morgan, an attorney representing co-owner Ray Gee, has said that “due to the current instability in virtually all areas of commerce spawned by COVID-19, I truly cannot say if Mr. Rhame’s conviction will have any effect one way or another” on the operation of the former BB&T center.

Truist moved its local offices into lower-profile sites it owns in Winston-Salem, including the downtown Park Building, as part of an initiative to reduce its companywide office space by 4.8 million square feet.

Winston Tower example

On the flip side, the landmark Winston Tower building in downtown Winston-Salem was sold in August for $14 million to a Charlotte group that plans to enhance its presence as a lower-cost option for small- to mid-size businesses and nonprofits.

The 425,741-square-foot building — the second of Wachovia Corp.’s three corporate headquarters in Winston-Salem — officially opened at 301 N. Main St. in 1966.

At that time, at 30 stories it was one of the tallest skyscrapers in the Southeast.

The former headquarters building was listed in 2001 on the National Registry of Historic Places. The property was purchased in 2003 and reopened as Winston Tower.

Jason Tuttle, manager of Winston Tower LLC, said his group has owned "similar B-class space in other markets, including in Charlotte.”

“What attracted us about Winston Tower is not only the ability to serve that part of the office market, but also provide tenants with incredible views.”

Tuttle said there remains up to 100,000 square feet of space available, “from an entire floor to individual offices.”

Tuttle said his group has hired Linville Team Partners to market the space. The building will have in-house, on-site management and maintenance.

The group is hopeful of landing tenants that emerge out of Winston Starts and other local start-up incubators. Tuttle also said the building should benefit from the expanding apartment communities in downtown.

Madjd-Sadjadi said that "in terms of large office space, I think that the market is in the process of changing in a manner not unlike what we have seen during the First and Second Industrial Revolutions at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries."

"This Third Industrial Revolution, also called the Digital Revolution, is going to continue to fundamentally change our society's work patterns and, as a result, large new office space will likely be less important in the coming decades, as work at home as well as smaller satellite offices take center stage.

"As such, large square-footage landlords will have to be prepared to offer rent concessions and we will likely see less building of such facilities in favor of more compact office spaces that are built closer to where workers live."