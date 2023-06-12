Jack Bowles, who resigned suddenly and immediately as British American Tobacco Plc's chief executive on May 15, was paid $3.63 million in compensation.

Bowles stepped down after four years, with Tadeu Marroco promoted from group finance director to chief executive.

BAT said in a post on its website that Bowles would receive a year's base salary of $1.73 million, divided into 12 equal payments. He was allowed to receive $1.82 million in a lump-sum pension benefits payment.

The compensation figures are based on current dollar to British pound sterling rates.

BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., the No. 2 traditional cigarette and No. 1 electronic cigarette manufacturer in the United States.

Reynolds has been between 2,000 and 2,500 employees in Forsyth County, primarily at its 2-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Tobaccoville and its downtown Winston-Salem headquarters. It had 4,274 employees overall as of Dec. 31, down 10.7% from Dec. 31, 2021.

In trying to determine why Bowles resigned unexpectedly, several British media reports pointed to BAT’s April 26 disclosure that it had agreed to pay a $508.61 million civil penalty to settle “apparent (U.S.) violations of sanctions against North Korea and weapons of mass destruction proliferators.”

The civil settlement is with the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency. The settlement amount is equal to the statutory maximum civil monetary penalty.

BAT separately also agreed to pay $635.24 million, plus interest, to settle criminal investigations with two U.S. regulators into whether the manufacturer breached sanctions with its business operations in North Korea.

BAT disclosed on March 15 the total compensation for Bowles and Marroco for 2022.

Bowles received was just under $11.94 million, up 19.3% from $9.7 million in fiscal 2021. He received a 0.7% increase in base salary to $1.59 million for fiscal 2022.

Like most U.S. corporate executives in recent years. Bowles received the bulk of his 2022 compensation in stock awards, although BAT refers to short- and long-term incentives that were worth a combined $9.37 million.

Marroco was paid $965,110 million in base salary, unchanged from 2021, and total compensation of $5.93 million, up from $3.65 million in 2021.

BAT said Marroco would be paid $1.69 million in annual base salary as chief executive.

Departure update

Marroco spoke June 7 at a Deutsche Bank investor presentation about BAT.

In response to a question about Bowles' departure, Marroco said "what I can tell you is that there is no one single event triggering this."

"The board made an assessment around the external environment. The economic cycle has been very different. The regulatory environment is also very different than it used to be. And we have a heightened competitive landscape.

"The boards took all those points into consideration, and the management decides that was the time to have a change in leadership. So that's where I came in the picture," Marroco said.

At the time of Bowles' resignation, analysts and British media outlets said his departure could be tied to a year-long share price slump. The 52-week range during Bowles' final year was a low of $33.54 and a high of $45.28.

BAT's share price opened trading Monday at $32.52. The range since Marroco took over has been a low of $31.64 on May 31 and a high of $34.13 on May 23.

"There is a lot of frustration in terms of the valuation, the share price, and I share all this frustrations," Marroco said.

"But, I'm convinced that the best way to address that is persevering in the execution of the strategy. Is walk the talk, let's put it that way. I think that we have done, digging roads over the last few years."

Vuse's role

Marroco said Vuse, the top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette from R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., was "doing by the way extremely well, but also outside the US."

BAT reported June 6 that Vuse has a top global e-cigarette market share of 38.8%, including 42.3% in the U.S.

The combination of new-category customer and revenue growth that include heated cigarette glo led BAT to move up by a year — to 2024 from 2025 — its projection of turning a unit profit.

Yet, Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in a March investor note that BAT’s bid to capture a major global presence in heated cigarettes could come with a $1.23 billion loss in fiscal 2023.

"We will be profitable in terms of category contribution," Marroco said in the June 7 presentation. "So, this perception that you cannot make money out of it, this doesn't exist."

Marroco said at the presentation that "what I bring into BAT moving forward is a much more thorough and sharpened execution."

"I'm an evidence-based person by nature, so I will be much more cautious and measured in terms of the decisions we're going to take.

"Like I said, less is more. Where we are, there are big-, big-ticket items that we need to address and that's where I want to focus."

Share repurchase status

BAT launched on Feb. 14, 2022, a share-repurchase program with a commitment to spend up to $2.71 billion on the initiative by Dec. 31.

In February 2023, Marroco said BAT was not prepared to conduct another share repurchase program.

“We strongly believe that share buy-backs have an important role to play within our capital allocation framework, and we will continue to keep it under review as we progress through the year,” Marroco said in February.

During the June 7 presentation, Marroco acknowledged that "there was frustrations that we have stopped the share buyback."

"Although we have said before that every year we would make a call base on the number of factors, the regulatory, legal, macroeconomics and so on.

"We have seen a number of very different circumstance," citing higher interest rates "being very volatile."

Marroco cited the U.S. Justice Department settlement and the pending exit from Russia in 2023.

"At the end of the day, the cash is completely trapped" in Russia, Marroco said. "Either we leave or not, it's completely trapped in Russia."

The cash implications of the Russian exit had a ripple effect on BAT's credit rating, Marroco said.

"With all these circumstance change, the world is a very different world than it used to be," Marroco said. "All this world of 15 years of free money is gone.

"We took the pause and said, 'Well, we will be in a much more comfortable position if we accelerated the leverage to the middle of the range.'

"When we restart buyback, we can do it in a more sustainable base."