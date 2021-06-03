 Skip to main content
Former Greensboro Kmart distribution warehouse sold again
The mammoth 1.6-million square foot former Kmart distribution warehouse in Greensboro has been sold again, this time for $74 million to a New York investor group.

The buyer is Penry Property Owner LP, an affiliate of Torchlight Investors.

The seller is Penry Road Logistics LLC, an affiliate of NFI Real Estate LLC of Camden, N.J. The NFI affiliate had owned the property for about 11 weeks after spending $74 million on the purchase in early March.

When the NFI affiliate acquired the property, it listed a 350,000-square-foot expansion project in Greensboro adjacent to the warehouse facility among its fiscal 2020 infrastructure achievements.

NFI opened operations in the Penry Road facility in April 2016 with an initial workforce of 60. The current workforce is unclear.

The Kmart distribution center was closed in April 2015, resulting in the loss of 130 jobs.

