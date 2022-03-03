Former High Point furniture showroom building sold for $10.1 million

The former headquarters of the Heritage Home Group home furnishings marketer in High Point has been sold for $10.1 million to a Charleston, S.C., group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 8.6-acre tract contains a 94,230-square-foot showroom building that was recently converted into a Life Storage facility.
The buyers are PIC Eastchester SS LLC and PIC Eastchester Two LLC.
The seller is Eastchester Storage LLC, an affiliate of Winston-Salem commercial real-estate firm Commercial Realty Advisors LLC.
In March 2019, a different Commercial Realty affiliate paid $4 million for the property.
Richard Craver
