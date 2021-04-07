Former High Point hotel property sells for $2.08 million

A former Budget Inn property in High Point has been sold for $2.08 million to a Las Vegas group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The buyer of the 85-room hotel and 2.4-acre property is Yellow Lobster 888 GA-5 LLC.
The seller is Khan & Khan Hotels LLC of Greensboro.
Richard Craver
