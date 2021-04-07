 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former High Point hotel property sells for $2.08 million
0 comments

Former High Point hotel property sells for $2.08 million

{{featured_button_text}}

A former Budget Inn property in High Point has been sold for $2.08 million to a Las Vegas group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer of the 85-room hotel and 2.4-acre property is Yellow Lobster 888 GA-5 LLC.

The seller is Khan & Khan Hotels LLC of Greensboro.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News