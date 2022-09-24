Former nursing home site in Winston-Salem to be developed new townhouses, apartments and duplexes.

The residents’ view of the proposed Towne Lake Commons development in southeast Winston-Salem offers a flowing meadow, a 4-acre pond attractive to waterfowl and the promise of mostly new townhomes, apartments and duplexes.

It’s a different view for 2900 Reynolds Park Road.

It was the site of a controversial nursing-home facility closed in June 2015 by state health inspectors after finding multiple rule violations that included a “love nest” in the woods.

In February 2020, TRG Capital LLC of Mebane paid $2.1 million for three properties on the site.

Developer Frank Ascott of TRG Capital LLC of Mebane said last week his group is prepping construction on Phase One of the project and is negotiating with the City/County Planning Board on the composition of Phase Two.

Although a final capital investment has not been determined, Ascott said it’s likely to be in the $25 million range and represent the largest residential development for the group.

Phase One is focused on providing up to 291 multifamily units over 12 acres with the first residences available in 2024.

Those units are being marketed at those ages 55 and older who are looking to downsize and want limited or no yard maintenance.

Phase Two could feature townhome units for sale or rent over the remaining 30 acres.

If the Phase Two site plan is accepted by city officials, he said some of those three-bedroom, three to 3½-bathroom units could become available for sale in fall 2023.

“We’re expecting this to be a 3- to 3½-year project,” Ascott said.

Ascott said he believes having a gated community with a dog park, one management group providing maintenance services, and a homeowners association will prove attractive to homeowners and renters looking for stability.

“Our goal is to create a community where it’s affordable, well managed, safe and people want to come home to it,” Ascott said.

“That will be our demographic as well, whether they are young, old ... we’ll have something for everybody.”

Ascott said the pond “will be a big selling point, particularly for those who enjoy looking over water from their window.”

“We’re going to create a trail with benches, a gazebo, picnic areas. There are plans for a coffee shop, and we still have a lot of plans in the making.”

Previous usage

Integrity Assisted Living and the Cornerstone Living Center, which contained 121 beds, operated at the address for nearly five years.

Inspectors said the center presented “an endangerment to the health, safety and welfare of the residents” and that emergency action was required for their protection. Those residents were transferred to other nursing home facilities.

State investigators found that some staffers weren’t even checking to see that patients were in the building, or where they had gone if they were not on the site.

Residents — some with sexually transmitted diseases — were routinely leaving the center to have unprotected sex, officials said. Residents would visit a “love nest” that consisted of dirty mattresses lying in some woods near the building, amid beer bottles and trash.

One resident was struck by a car, and on another occasion a resident attempted suicide while on an undocumented absence.

Ascott sighed last week when the notoriety of the nursing home’s past was brought up.

“The use of the property may have a negative tone at times, but there’s nothing negative about the property as a whole,” Ascott said.

“We believe that we’re breathing life into the property.

“We’re asking the community to take a look at the scenic beauty that’s close to downtown, close to highways and interstates, and judge for themselves the value that’s going to be found here.”

The purchase

TRG purchased the 42.5 acres off Reynolds Park Road from the estate of William Beam, other family members and Willow Cove Properties LLC.

The Willow Cove tract was the largest of three land deals, involving 36.5 acres at what was listed at 0 Willow Cove Drive. It contains 16 duplexes, a four-unit building and one single-family home, according to Realtor.com.

The other properties are: a 4.71-acre tract at 2900 Reynolds Park with a 47,000-square-foot building; and a 1.27-acre tract at 2940 Reynolds Park Road. The nursing home was the occupant of the building that was constructed in the 1980s.

Ascott said after discussing possibilities of renovating the building, the decision was made to tear it down to make room for the multi-family buildings. The demolition, which required asbestos mitigation, was completed recently.

Ascott said it was “a hard decision” to tear down the nursing home building.

“We could have up-fitted the building, but then we still had an older building,” Ascott said. “It just didn’t fit into our plans for multifamily units and maximizing the use of the land.

“It was better for us to have a fresh start, to begin again with new energy with all the new people coming in.”

Building plans

Phase One features plans for six three-story and three four-story residential units, two fronting Reynolds Park Road and the rest surrounding a service road roundabout.

The rental units are planned to be priced in the $1,200 to $1,400 monthly range.

Those apartments would be on the slightly higher range for rentals in Winston-Salem, according to Rent.com’s latest report released Wednesday.

The average monthly rent for a studio apartment is $1,102, along with $970 for a one bedroom, $1,141 for a two bedroom and $1,554 for a three bedroom.

Rent.com said 48% of Winston-Salem apartments rents for between $1.501 and $2.100 monthly, along with 29% in the $1,001 to $1,500 range, 17% in the $2,101 and over range, 11% in the $701 to $1,100 range, and 1% in the $501 to $700 range.

The nearest apartment market to Reynolds Park Road measured by Rent.com is downtown, which averages $1,548 monthly for a one-bedroom unit. The most expensive is the West End Village market at $1,850 for a one bedroom.

Although many of those units are being marketed primarily to individuals and couples ages 55 and older, Ascott and Nelson said they are “wide open demographically.”

Duplexes, townhomes

The development will have up to 22 townhomes in the 1,100 to 1,200 square foot range available by year’s end, some within 30 days, said Erin Nelson, who is marketing the property for the Southern Roots Group of Keller Williams Realty Elite.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex residences will be in the $225,000 to $250,000 range. It is projected that some of the townhomes in Phase Two will be in a similar price range.

Ascott said his group plans to work with some current duplex residents to assist them to buy their home if they have the financial means, or finding an apartment to rent.

“Some of these (townhomes) were gutted with new drywall, and pretty much everything is new,” Nelson said.

The duplex residences also appear to be in the middle of the price range for those housing units, according to the latest Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors released Sept. 14.

The second-quarter report covers the following ZIP codes: 27012, 27023, 27040, 27050, 27051, 27101, 27103, 27104, 27105, 27106, 27127 and 27284.

The average sales price rose 22.2% during the second quarter to $238,340, while it was up 17.8% for the first half to $233,504.

The number of days a townhouse and condo was listed until being sold dropped from 27 to 11 days in the second quarter, as well as from 29 to 15 days in the first half.

Piece of the puzzle

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said the city approved of Phase One in part because “this is a strategic tract of land” near downtown, Salem Lake and Winston-Salem State University.

“The addition of housing units should contribute to our goal of 750 new or rehabilitated units per year,” Joines said.

In a May op-ed article in the Journal, Joines discussed his 2022 State of the City address in touting that “multiple large apartment projects have been completed (downtown) and five more projects are under way.”

“Affordable housing is a pressing need for many, including police officers, teachers, firefighters, store clerks and others,” Joines said.

“At my recommendation, our City Council has set a goal of creating 750 units of affordable housing per year for 10 years and has identified $40 million to get started.

“But this will not be enough,” Joines cautioned. “Experts tell us we will need 15,000 new units over the next eight years.”

Joines said that poverty is closely tied to the need for affordable housing.

“Currently one in five — 20% — of our residents are in poverty,” Joines said. “That’s too high. But it is down from 26% several years ago.”

Ascott said the Towne Lake Commons project appealed to his group because of the potential for creating a diverse multi-family community.

“We don’t see life in black and white, or about race, but rather in individuals and people trying to make it and improve their lives,” Ascott said.

“We want to develop one of Winston-Salem’s best communities with the appeal of being near so many things while having an outdoors appeal, and hopefully make a profit along the way.”