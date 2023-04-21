The former oSo Eats restaurant property in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.63 million to a Georgia group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 1.23-acre property at 299 Jonestown Road contains a 4,046-square-foot building.
The buyer is TWP Winston Jonestown Retail LLC.
The sellers are Konstandinos and Cristy Rizos and Efstratios and Zoe Ferentinos.
The restaurant had been a staple in Winston-Salem, offering affordable, family-friendly American food in a casual atmosphere at 299 Jonestown Road for 12 years before closing in September 2021.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ