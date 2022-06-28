 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Penn Manufacturing warehouse bought for $900,000

A former Penn Manufacturing building in Winston-Salem has been sold for $900,000 to a Georgia group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 3-acre property at 200 Kapp St. contains a 57,646-square-foot industrial warehouse.

The buyer is Brentech Management Co., which shares the same 650 Henderson Drive, Suite 409, address in Cartersville, Ga., as alternative medicine provider Real Health Medical North.

The seller is Penn Engineering & Management Corp. of Danboro, Pa.

