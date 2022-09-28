Former Pilot Life headquarters buildings sold to Richmond developer

A Richmond, Va., residential development group with a focus on historic properties is expanding its Triad portfolio by purchasing the former Pilot Life Insurance Co. headquarters buildings in Greensboro.

Clachan Properties acquired all seven buildings on the 26.38-acre campus that combined represent more than 222,000 square feet, according to a news release from the Triad office of CBRE. The sale price was not disclosed.

Clachan plans to convert the buildings into luxury, market-rate apartments.

The seller was an affiliate of Kisco Senior Living.

The oldest three buildings debuted in 1927. They were designed by renowned Philadelphia architects, Zantzinger, Borie & Medary, and patterned after Tryon Palace in New Bern — the original Capitol of Colonial N.C.

Preservation Greensboro said Pilot Life opened the first suburban corporate headquarters campus in North Carolina.

Founded in 2003, Clachan says it has completed $200 million in historic renovations.

Clachan’s Triad portfolio features downtown Winston-Salem properties the 50 West Fourth residences and Winston Factory Lofts Phases 1 and 2. It also owns the May Hosiery Lofts in Burlington.

“This sale illustrates the significant interest in the Greensboro/Triad market by both local and out-of-state developers," said David Hagan, Clachan's senior vice president.

"We expect the demand for residential and industrial developments to continue at a brisk pace to accommodate existing and projected demand in these asset classes, particularly considering the major announcements this year by Toyota, Boom Supersonic, VinFast and Wolfspeed.”

The overall Pilot at Sedgefield project encompasses seven tracts of land with more than 131 acres that are bordered by W. Gate City Boulevard (Jamestown Bypass), Alamance Road and High Point Road.

CBRE said five of the seven tracts have been sold to various owners for uses, such as single-family residential, multi-family residential and a senior living community.

The two remaining tracts total 37.51 acres.

In December, an affiliate of a Cary real-estate developer paid $5.5 million for an 86.08-acre tract at 5300 High Point Road.

Sedgefield NC LP is listed in the Guilford County Register of Deeds filing as sharing the same address as Davis Park Leasing and Craig Davis Properties Inc., which develops multi-family and office properties.

According to a corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State, Sedgefield NC is listed with the same address at Chesapeake Homes of Virginia Beach, Va., which has an office in Raleigh.