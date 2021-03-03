Former Rockwell Collins CEO retires as Raytheon special advisor

Kelly Ortberg, former chief executive of Rockwell Collins Inc. and Collins Aerospace Systems, has resigned as a special executive advisor for Raytheon Technologies Corp., the company confirmed Wednesday.

Ortberg remains on Raytheon's board of directors.

Raytheon has a Collins operational hub in Winston-Salem.

When the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March, Collins had about 1,500 local employees. The company has since declined to provide a local workforce update.

Ortberg was serving as chairman and chief executive of Rockwell when the company was bought in November 2018 by United Technologies Corp. for $30 billion, which included UTC assuming $7 billion in Rockwell debt.

Ortberg became chief executive of Collins at that time.

In fiscal 2019, Ortberg received $1.21 million in salary, a $2.2 million bonus, stock awards worth $6.15 million on the date they were awarded and $356,873 in all other compensation. Total compensation fell 1.4% to $10.16 million.

In April, UTC completed its megadeal purchase of Raytheon Co., forming a global aeronautical manufacturing giant with the new name of Raytheon Technologies Corp.