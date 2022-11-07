Former Second Harvest Food Bank buildings sold for $3.18 million

Two more former Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. buildings have been sold for a combined $3.18 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The properties are on a 1.8-acre lot at 3610 and 3620 Reed St. with a combined 20,000-square-foot of industrial and warehouse space.

The buyer is TAT Holdings-Winston-Salem LLC of Atlanta. The seller is Reed Street LLC of Winston-Salem.

In September, Second Harvest completed the $1.35 million purchase of its future headquarters site in the Whitaker Park complex in Winston-Salem. The nonprofit has opted for a start-from-scratch approach to its new 140,000-square-foot facility.

The previous Winston-Salem headquarters of Second Harvest at 3655 Reed St. was sold in January for $3.2 million to an affiliate of Alexander Summer LLC, a commercial real-estate company based in Paramus, N.J.

The 4.9-acre property at 3655 Reed St. contains a 64,120-square-foot building.

Second Harvest chief executive Eric Aft said in January that the sale proceeds would go toward a $10 million capital campaign.

“We designed our plans for the new building to include the proceeds from the sale of the existing facility,” Alt said. “We are leasing back from the new owners until we move into the new location."

Second Harvest said the new building will make food receiving and distribution more efficient and make it possible to lift limitations now in place on accepting fresh food.

Storage capacity for such items will double. The nonprofit said the enhanced center would also support real-time data collection so that it is possible to target help where it is needed the most.

The nonprofit launched in May 2021 the public phase of the $10 million capital campaign with the announcement that more than $9.4 million is already in hand.

With the “Hunger for Change” campaign goal that close, Aft said in May that the campaign wouldn’t stop at $10 million since the needs are so great.

Operations, such as Providence Culinary Training, can expand, and new job-training programs that work in line with Second Harvest’s mission and goals can be started, officials said.

The new building will also make it possible to engage more volunteers, Second Harvest officials said.