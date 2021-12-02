Former Truist bankers lead Pinnacle’s move into D.C,. market

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. said Thursday it is expanding into the Washington, D.C., and surrounding Maryland and Virginia markets with a group of six former Truist Financial Corp. officials in lead role.

Carolyne Pelton, formerly Truist’s director of Aerospace, Defense and Government Contracting, will serve as Pinnacle’s regional president for the National Capital market. She had 21 years with BB&T and Truist in their D.C. and mid-Atlantic markets.

The bankers will operate out of Tyson’s Corner area before moving into a permanent location in 2022. The office is part of Pinnacle’s Carolinas and Virginia network that’s based in High Point.

Pinnacle projects the initial cost of establishing the D.C. operations will be worth 2-to-3 cents on fiscal 2022 diluted earnings. The bank also projects the market will generate between $250 million and $350 million in loan growth for 2022.

