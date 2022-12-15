Former Truist chief financial officer Bible takes same role with Buffalo bank

Daryl Bible, the former BB&T Corp. and Truist Financial Corp. chief financial officer, didn't stay in retirement long.

Just three months after retiring from Truist in September, Bible, 61, has been hired for the same role with M&T Bank Corp. starting in the second quarter.

For most banks, the chief financial officer is either the No. 2 or No. 3 executive management position behind chief executive and president — some banks have one executive in both roles.

M&T, based in Buffalo, N.Y., is the 22nd largest U.S. financial institution with $198 billion in total assets as of Sept. 30.

M&T touted Bible as having "a proven track record of economic transformations and operational execution."

"Daryl is a highly respected banking veteran," M&T chairman and chief executive René Jones said in a statement.

"His strong performance as a purpose-driven leader with unsurpassed acumen, including shepherding one of the largest financial services mergers in recent history, will be a key asset to our leadership as we continue to evolve our bank."

Bible was named as BB&T’s chief financial officer in October 2008.

Bible was at that time the first executive-management appointment of someone who did not come up through the BB&T ranks in 12 years. Before joining BB&T, Bible had a 24-year career with U.S. Bancorp, the last 10 years as treasurer.

Bible announced May 20 his plans to retire upon the naming of his successor. At that time, Bible was the longest-serving chief financial officer for a U.S. super-regional or regional bank.

Truist said Bible would serve as a consultant during a transition period of up to one year at a monthly rate of $125,000. He was scheduled to receive a lump sum of $2.75 million at the end of the consulting contract.

Truist said in a regulatory filing that Bible would be under non-competition and other similar restrictions for a period of 12 months after the retirement date, as well as other customary separation provisions.

Truist could not be immediately reached for comment on the status of Bible's non-compete clause and the consulting lump-sum payment.

At the time of his departure from Truist, Bible was the third top-level legacy BB&T executive to announce retirement plans since BB&T’s $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. was completed in December 2019.

That's counting Kelly King, who retired as Truist's chief executive in September 2021 and as executive chairman in March.

Bible and King were succeeded by legacy SunTrust executives in Michael Maguire and William Rogers Jr., respectively.

For fiscal 2021, Truist paid Bible $713,333 in base salary, up 1.9% from 2020, as well as a 32.3% jump in incentive pay to $2.63 million. Total compensation was $8.02 million.

M&T said Bible would start with an annual base salary of $750,000, along with a hiring cash bonus of $500,000. The bonus would be forfeited if he departs from M&T within his first year.

Bible also has been made eligible for up to $2.5 million in a restricted stock units award, which will vest over three years subject to continued employment on each vesting date.