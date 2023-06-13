Former UNC Chapel Hill men’s basketball coach Matt Doherty will co-host a monthly Bloomberg TV program called “New to The Street Leadership.”

Doherty’s co-host is Jane King.

The show will air the last Saturday each month at 6:30 p.m. The first show is airing on July 29.

The show focuses on leadership successes within many organizations, companies, charities and other profit/non-profit entities. Guests will join to discuss their accomplishments and how a leadership platform is essential to meet goals and inspire others.

“My experience as a basketball coach and as an executive coach has made me passionate about the leadership space,” Doherty said. “The success of every organization rises and falls on the shoulders of leaders. I’m curious to interview some of the top leaders and find out what makes them tick.”