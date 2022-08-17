Former Wells Fargo branch site sold in Greensboro

A former Wells Fargo & Co. branch in Greensboro has been sold for $1.26 million to a Georgia group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 3,965-square-foot branch sits on an 0.87-acre tract at 405 E. Cornwallis Ave.
The buyer is RZ Greensboro LLC of Marietta, Ga,
The seller is Twincedr-I LLC of Raleigh.
Richard Craver
