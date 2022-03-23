Forsyth apartment complex sales eclipse $1 billion over four-year window

The Forsyth County multi-family marketplace has surpassed the $1 billion threshold in transaction value over a four-year period after the purchase of two Winston-Salem apartment and one townhouse complexes this week.

The 32-unit Heather South condominium property at 2056 Swain Ridge Lane was sold for $6.46 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The 45-unit Ardmore Landing complex at 2225 Silas Creek Parkway and the 68-unit Reynolds Townhouse complex at 3844 Wabash Blvd. were sold for a combined $4.74 million.

The buyers of the three properties are Collard Tower LLC, Novus Union Tower LLC and PRP ARHS LLC, all of Trinton Falls, N.J.

For Heather South, the sellers were Cedar Grove Partners VIII LLC, Kesser RAHS LLC and Walina I LLC, all of Woodmere, N.Y. Those companies share the same address as Cedar Grove Capital Partners.

For Ardmore Landing and Reynolds Townhouse, the sellers were Cedar Grove Partners IX LLC, Kesser RAHS LLC and Walina II LLC, also of Woodmere and also with the same address as Cedar Grove Capital Partners.

Counting this week's sales, Cedar Grove Capital Partners has been involved in at least 10 multi-family property sales since December 2018.

Since January 2018, at least 92 apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined just more than $1 billion.

Earlier in March, a New Jersey investment firm has paid a combined $72.53 million to purchase three older Winston-Salem apartment complexes: The Arlington, The Arcadian and The Charleston.

The purchases were made separately by three affiliates of Schweb Partners LLC of Jackson Township, N.J.

When combined, the transaction is the second largest in Forsyth since the apartment-complex buying spree began in 2018. It has been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.

The largest was in March 2021 by Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va., whose affiliates paid a combined $82.5 million for three Forsyth properties: $35.7 million for Braehill Apartments; $25.7 million for The Corners at Crystal Lake; and $21.1 million for Mill Creek Flats.

In December, the Brandemere apartment campus in northwest Winston-Salem was sold for $43.72 million. It has 356 one- and two-bedroom units.

The most expensive sale since early 2018 came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.

In December 2019, Arch Cos. affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it viewed as viable fixer-uppers: $15.94 million for the 189-unit Chesterfield Apartments; $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.

Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, has said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”

“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.

“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”

