Forsyth apartment complexes sell for combined $34.5 million

The Lindsey Manor apartment complex in Kernersville has been sold for $24.5 million to a New York group in one of Forsyth County's largest multi-family residential transactions of 2021.
It is the largest apartment purchase in Forsyth since March.
Meanwhile, the 88-unit Vivo apartment complex at 7835 North Point Blvd. was sold as part of a $10.25 million property purchase that includes the Vivo Suites facilities.
The 222-unit complex at 472 Lindsay St. in Kernersville was bought by Lindsey Manor Property LLC of 21 Dey St. in New York. The sale was completed Thursday, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The company was formed Aug. 19 by organizing member Abraham Al Gindi, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State's office.
The seller was Lindsay Manor LLC, affiliated with JWR Building Co. of Winston-Salem.
In the Vivo deal, the buyer is EPH 31 LLC of Denver, while the seller is Vivo Apartments Winston-Salem LLC of El Sequndo, Calif.
Vivo Apartments bought the former 88-unit Residence Inn property at the site for $4.6 million in September 2020. Those hotel rooms were converted into apartments.
Since 2018, at least 74 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $789.84 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
The largest apartment deal so far this year is Braehill Gardens LP, an affiliate of Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va., paying $35.7 million for Braehill Apartments at 200 Braehill Terrace Drive. The 310-unit complex is located near South Peacehaven Road and U.S. 421.
Also this year, Harbor affiliates paid $25.7 million for 240-unit The Corners at Crystal Lake and $21.1 million for the 220-unit Mill Creek Flats, also in Winston-Salem. Altogether, Harbor has paid $82.5 million for the three properties.
Harbor said Tuesday that the three Winston-Salem complexes are part of a portfolio of eight that it has bought in the Southeast for a combined price of $309 million. Four of the other properties are in Greensboro, Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham, along with one in Hampton, Va.
Driving the Triad apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
The most expensive sale during that time period came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
Another large acquisition was the Edge Flats apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem. The 170-unit gated community at 1600 W. First St. was sold in January for $37.5 million to Edge Flats Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Silvercap Partners, according to a Register of Deeds filing.
Also in December 2019, the Arch Cos. affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it views as viable fixer-uppers, including $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.
On October 2020, Morgan Properties, based in King of Prussia, Pa., spent $27.13 million to buy the 370-unit The Enclave at North Point property at 4260 Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem.
Morgan also paid $20.65 million to buy the 192-unit Clemmons Station property at 3405 Cook Place Drive.
