Forsyth apartment complexes sell for combined $34.5 million

The largest apartment deal so far this year is Braehill Gardens LP, an affiliate of Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va., paying $35.7 million for Braehill Apartments at 200 Braehill Terrace Drive. The 310-unit complex is located near South Peacehaven Road and U.S. 421.

Also this year, Harbor affiliates paid $25.7 million for 240-unit The Corners at Crystal Lake and $21.1 million for the 220-unit Mill Creek Flats, also in Winston-Salem. Altogether, Harbor has paid $82.5 million for the three properties.

Harbor said Tuesday that the three Winston-Salem complexes are part of a portfolio of eight that it has bought in the Southeast for a combined price of $309 million. Four of the other properties are in Greensboro, Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham, along with one in Hampton, Va.

Driving the Triad apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.

Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”