Forsyth apartment portfolio sells for $5.7 million to Charlotte group

An affiliate of a Charlotte investment group has paid $5.7 million for a portfolio of small Winston-Salem apartments complexes.

A Forsyth Register of Deeds filing Tuesday lists eight tracts being purchased that include the Beverly, Old Towne, Saint Armand's and Valleyview apartment campus with a combined total of at least 192 units.

The buyer is Black Harbor Commercial-WSP LLC, an affiliate of Black Harbor Investments Inc.

The sellers were Old Towne CGC LLC and Old Towne LLC, both of Woodmere, N.Y. Those companies share the same address as Cedar Grove Capital Partners.

The tracts involve properties in the Old Town Heights campus.

The largest complex is the 68-unit Saint Armand's Apartments at 3690 Yarbrough Ave.

Others include: 44 units at 3726 Wabash Blvd.; 30 units at Valleyview Apartments at 3505 Yarbrough Ave.; 24 units at 4544 June Ave. in Winston-Salem; 16 units at 3745 Avera St.; six units at 3619 Yarbrough Ave.; one unit at 3620 Yarbrough Ave.; and unspecified units at 4550 and 4556 June Ave.