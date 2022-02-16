Forsyth apartment portfolio sells for $5.7 million to Charlotte group

An affiliate of a Charlotte investment group has paid $5.7 million for a portfolio of small Winston-Salem apartments complexes.
A Forsyth Register of Deeds filing Tuesday lists eight tracts being purchased that include the Beverly, Old Towne, Saint Armand's and Valleyview apartment campus with a combined total of at least 192 units.
The buyer is Black Harbor Commercial-WSP LLC, an affiliate of Black Harbor Investments Inc.
The sellers were Old Towne CGC LLC and Old Towne LLC, both of Woodmere, N.Y. Those companies share the same address as Cedar Grove Capital Partners.
The tracts involve properties in the Old Town Heights campus.
The largest complex is the 68-unit Saint Armand's Apartments at 3690 Yarbrough Ave.
Others include: 44 units at 3726 Wabash Blvd.; 30 units at Valleyview Apartments at 3505 Yarbrough Ave.; 24 units at 4544 June Ave. in Winston-Salem; 16 units at 3745 Avera St.; six units at 3619 Yarbrough Ave.; one unit at 3620 Yarbrough Ave.; and unspecified units at 4550 and 4556 June Ave.
Since 2018, there have been at least 85 transactions involving existing apartment complexes in Forsyth for at least a combined $902.14 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
Both the buyer and seller of the Old Town Heights properties have been active in the Forsyth and Triad apartment markets in recent years.
On Feb. 11, Black Harbor Commercial–WSP sold six Forsyth apartment properties for a combined $6.42 million to a Virginia real-estate group, the largest being Creekwood Garden Style Apartments.
The other properties are: Taylor Park Townhomes, a 16-unit campus at 5790 Indiana Ave.; 1.78-acre tract at 101 Park Creek Ct. with a 17,052-square-foot building; a 1.24-acre tract at 135 Lowery St. with a 21,018-square-foot building; a vacant 0.69-acre lot at 125 Lowery St.; and a vacant 0.55-acre lot at 0 Lowery St.
The Black Harbor affiliate has bought the Creekwood and Taylor Park properties for $2.15 million in June 2019.
Companies associated with Cedar Grove sold in October the 98-unit Woodlawn Apartments property at 100 Weatherwood Court and a four-unit building at 133 Weatherwood Court.
In July, the Glenside Woods apartment complex in Greensboro was bought for $3.3 million by Cedar Grove affiliates.
In December 2019, a Cedar Grove affiliate sold the Fiddler’s Creek Apartments complex in Winston-Salem for $10.1 million.
The property, located at 2180 Fiddlers Court, features a 160-unit garden-style apartment community comprising 13 buildings. The complex is near N.C. 109 in southeast Winston-Salem.
Cedar Grove made a significant profit off its relatively brief ownership of the property, which it bought in August 2017 for $6.1 million.
In May 2019, a Cedar Grove affiliate sold its partial ownership stake in the Ashton Oaks apartment complex in Winston-Salem in a deal worth $16.42 million.
The 16-building apartment community is on 21.1 acres at 2030 Northcliffe Drive, about a mile northeast of Wake Forest University. The community, built in 1988, features 288 one- and two-bedroom units.
The apartment complex was sold to Cedar Grove and Peachland in November 2016 for $11.85 million.
In December 2018, Cedar Grove affiliates sold the Carolina Woods apartment community near Bethabara Park for $11.5 million. The complex at 1520 Woods Road features 209 units.
