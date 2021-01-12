Forsyth chosen for mass COVID-19 vaccination site. Fairgrounds will likely be used.

Cohen addressed comments about the state's distribution plan by saying, "it was hard to plan to scale when you didn't know what your allocation was going to be (from) the federal government."

The current combined weekly allotment of the Pfizer and Moderna allotments is 120,000, Cohen said.

"As we more know what is coming" on a weekly basis, "we can plan better as we go forward," Cohen said.

On Tuesday, Cohen said that "everyone will have a spot to take their shot."

Cohen then cautioned that "it will be many, many months until everyone is going to get access to the vaccine."

Distribution

Some states emphasized first vaccinating its elderly population regardless of health status.

N.C. DHHS chose to insure vaccination allotments in all 100 counties.

That strategy leaned on county health departments, along with providing additional doses to the state's largest healthcare systems and hospitals to help cover large population bases.