A convenience store site in the Rural Hall area has been sold for $720,000, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 0.99-acre tract at 4820 Old Rural Hall Road contains a 2,242-square-foot building.
The buyer is SK Holdings NC LLC. The seller is Liberty Street Grocery Inc. of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
