Forsyth County buys former Piedmont Advantage headquarters property

Forsyth County has taken another step toward reconfiguring where the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' maintenance operation will be based.

The county has paid $725,000 to purchase the former Piedmont Advantage Credit Union facility near Smith Reynolds Airport, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 1.31-acre property at 3810 Liberty St. contains a 17.532-square-foot building. The seller is Flamengos Investments LLC.

County manager Dudley Watts said Monday that "we are working on an interlocal agreement with (WS/FCS) to move them there. It will come to the board as agenda items over the month or so."

"At the same time, we are co-locating fleet operations with an addition at the county garage. Other benefits included the connection to the adjacent airport property."

Watts said the purchase was prompted by the county's sale of a 31-acre tract at 4897 Lansing Drive that had served as WS/FCS' maintenance headquarters.

The school system had kept 140 of its 358 school buses parked on the land, which also has a garage for vehicle repairs, offices and supply storage.