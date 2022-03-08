Forsyth County buys former Piedmont Advantage headquarters property

Forsyth County has taken another step toward reconfiguring where the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' maintenance operation will be based.
The county has paid $725,000 to purchase the former Piedmont Advantage Credit Union facility near Smith Reynolds Airport, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 1.31-acre property at 3810 Liberty St. contains a 17.532-square-foot building. The seller is Flamengos Investments LLC.
County manager Dudley Watts said Monday that "we are working on an interlocal agreement with (WS/FCS) to move them there. It will come to the board as agenda items over the month or so."
"At the same time, we are co-locating fleet operations with an addition at the county garage. Other benefits included the connection to the adjacent airport property."
Watts said the purchase was prompted by the county's sale of a 31-acre tract at 4897 Lansing Drive that had served as WS/FCS' maintenance headquarters.
The school system had kept 140 of its 358 school buses parked on the land, which also has a garage for vehicle repairs, offices and supply storage.
TW Garner Food Co., maker of Texas Pete hot sauce and other products, bought the Lansing property for a new campus where they will combine and expand company operations. The company projects opening the facility in May.
Front Street Capital, a Winston-Salem company involved in commercial real-estate investment, put together the deal, which would include paying Forsyth County $1.55 million for the property.
Garner agreed at that time to lease part of the site back to the county for a year so that school officials would have time to find a new headquarters for maintenance operations.
Kirby Robinson, the county's deputy general services director, said the maintenance operations being relocated include general building, automotive and grounds.
"While WS/FCS is still programming the facility, it's my understanding that it will primarily be used for offices, conference/meeting rooms, and training and storage space," Robinson said.
"The facility also represents a strategic acquisition for the county that could be used to support the future growth needs of the Smith Reynolds Airport."
Garner owns a plant at 4045 Indiana Ave., a building off North Point Boulevard and a 14,500-square-foot headquarters in the Nash-Bolich building on Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
Because the company’s proposed new site is near the airport, arranging the sale required the approval of both the Federal Aviation Administration and the N.C. Department of Transportation.
