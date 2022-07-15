Forsyth County buys Whitaker Park tract

Forsyth County has paid $176,000 for a 3.43-acre tract in the Whitaker Park industrial campus, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property at 4021 Reynolds Court contains a 26,600-square-foot building.

The seller is Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc. The nonprofit was created by Winston-Salem Business Inc., the Winston-Salem Alliance and Wake Forest University for the sole purpose of shocking a heartbeat back into the former tobacco-manufacturing campus.

Kyle Haney, the county’s community- and economic-development director, said Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is the building’s current tenant with technology equipment stored there.

Haney said the school system will “continue to occupy it while the county explores economic development opportunities for the property going forward.”

The tract has been the subject of a Brownfields project in recent months because there were contaminants in the soil and groundwater at the sites. A Brownfields certification enables the developer to receive state tax credits to help offset the cost of cleaning up and developing property containing contaminants.