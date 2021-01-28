Forsyth County nearly triples number of COVID-19 vaccines it gives daily after moving to Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Supplies may be more limited next week, officials say

Because the vaccines are being provided by the federal government, individuals can be vaccinated in other counties.

Swift said that "we will not turn anyone away" if they are eligible for vaccination and have an appointment.

"That could be someone from a neighboring county. We've seen someone come up from Brunswick County," Swift said.

"I know there are people who have left our county to go to another county for their shot, so it should all works itself out over time.

"If there was more vaccine, people would stay in their home county to get it," Swift said.

Distribution criticism

With the second mass-vaccination event of 19,000 doses slated to begin Friday in Charlotte, some state and federal Republican leaders are raising questions about the latest state allocation strategy.

Atrium Health's three-day drive-thru event at Bank of America Stadium has a goal of administering 19,000 first doses. It would be 3,000 more than Atrium provided last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, Atrium said Thursday it did not have an update on its plans for a mass-vaccination site in Winston-Salem conducted by affiliate Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.