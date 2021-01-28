Forsyth County nearly triples number of COVID-19 vaccines it gives daily after moving to Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Supplies may be more limited next week, officials say

Forsyth County health officials say the number of vaccinations they give each day has nearly tripled since the operation moved to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds complex.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said Thursday that the Department of Public Health is providing about 1,400 first and second doses each day at the Education Building at 414 Deacon Blvd.
That's up from a range of 500 to 550 at the department's previous location.
The biggest factor is this week's allotment of 5,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine and 1,950 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Swift cautioned, however, that the county won't keep up that pace over at least the next three weeks.
"We've been told that the baseline allocation (for the department) will be 975 doses per week for the next three weeks," Swift said. "We're anticipating 2,000 to 3,000 doses in total (per week), which is below the 5,000 we received this week."
Swift said he is not aware of Forsyth having a case of the COVID-19 variant. A case of the variant was confirmed in Guilford County on Thursday.
"We know that it is more transmissible, but there's nothing indicating that it is more severe or deadly," Swift said.
Swift said the department is coordinating with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to conduct mini-vaccination clinics at up to six school sites.
Novant Health Inc. provided first doses Thursday to more than 400 school district employees ages 65 and older at its mass-vaccination site in Hanes Mall. The vaccinations were by appointment only.
"With students returning to schools in larger numbers over the last few weeks, more teachers and support staff are in school buildings, many for the first time since March," said Dr. Pam Oliver, president of Novant Health Physician Network.
"It is vital that our school employees are protected. Today’s event is just the beginning, but it’s a strong step in the right direction.”
Forsyth update
The department's appointment schedule is filled through Tuesday. People can sign up to be on a wait list at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine.
As of Wednesday, 28,043 first doses and 7,788 second doses have been administered in Forsyth. The health department has provided 12,873 doses, compared with about 6,500 as of Jan. 21.
Swift estimated that between 25% and 30% of the vaccine being administered by the Forsyth health department is going to individuals who don't reside in the county.
Because the vaccines are being provided by the federal government, individuals can be vaccinated in other counties.
Swift said that "we will not turn anyone away" if they are eligible for vaccination and have an appointment.
"That could be someone from a neighboring county. We've seen someone come up from Brunswick County," Swift said.
"I know there are people who have left our county to go to another county for their shot, so it should all works itself out over time.
"If there was more vaccine, people would stay in their home county to get it," Swift said.
Distribution criticism
With the second mass-vaccination event of 19,000 doses slated to begin Friday in Charlotte, some state and federal Republican leaders are raising questions about the latest state allocation strategy.
Atrium Health's three-day drive-thru event at Bank of America Stadium has a goal of administering 19,000 first doses. It would be 3,000 more than Atrium provided last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Meanwhile, Atrium said Thursday it did not have an update on its plans for a mass-vaccination site in Winston-Salem conducted by affiliate Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
N.C. DHHS' supplying of the two Charlotte events has been criticized by several other health-care providers because it resulted in a significant allotment drop for them for two consecutive weeks.
Among the most vocal has been Novant Health Inc. — which has a major presence in Charlotte and Winston-Salem — and Cone Health of Greensboro.
The Novant system received 5,075 first doses this week, while Cone received none, leading to the postponement of 10,400 scheduled vaccination appointments.
U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-13th, sent a letter Wednesday to Biden administration health officials asking why Cone and several county health departments, such as Davidson, did not receive any first doses this week.
"Concerned by the perception of reallocated vaccine doses originally understood to have been for healthcare providers in my district, I contacted state officials to better understand the situation," Budd wrote.
"I am interested in knowing what methods the Department of Health and Human Services will use to distribute additional vaccine doses to the states."
Strategy change
With federal vaccine supplies projected to be limited through at least mid-February, DHHS changed its distribution strategy to focus on the number of COVID-19 cases, population levels for each county and vaccination capacity for each provider in the county.
Those changes were spurred by DHHS being told that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply that states have on hand, and that more doses may be shifted to states that have been more efficient with their vaccination efforts.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Wednesday that the Biden administration's 16% boost in vaccine distribution nationwide means North Carolina will receive an additional 20,000 first doses for each of the next three weeks, for a total of 140,000 each week.
State House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, sent a letter Tuesday to the House Health committee in which he expressed concerns that the DHHS changes "are marginalizing rural communities where residents lack mobility ... particularly among elderly populations."
State Rep. Verla Insko, D-Orange, said she is not aware of similar criticism from Democratic legislators.
"The Republicans know what happened," Insko said. "Getting the doses to all the counties, and then getting all the counties to inject all the shots — in the first week — was a heavy lift."
Insko said Cohen and DHHS reacted appropriately to the federal government's warning to accelerate administering the state's backlog of first doses.
"Many counties had to cancel the appointments they had made ... to accommodate the mass-vaccination sites that could handle hundreds of doses an hour," Insko said.
"But, we moved up to ninth place (in doses administered in the U.S.).
"As a result, North Carolina will get a slightly bigger allocation instead of having to take a cut."
336-727-7376