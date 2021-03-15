Forsyth County reports 129 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County and statewide ticked up over the weekend from nearly six-month lows, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
DHHS said the latest report was affected by technical issues with the state COVID reporting system, resulting in the case and test counts being artificially lower in Saturday's report.
Because DHHS no longer provides daily reports on Sunday, Monday’s report reflected the missing data from Saturday.
In Forsyth 129 cases were reported for the two-day period, 77 for Saturday and 52 for Sunday.
The initial Saturday report had 27 daily cases for Forsyth, which represented the lowest daily count since 18 on Sept. 27.
The daily case total has remained below 100 for 14 consecutive reports — and for 22 of the past 25 days. The overall case total for the pandemic is at 32,651.
There were no additional deaths reported in Forsyth for Monday after five were reported Friday. There have been 357 COVID-19 related victims in the county since the pandemic began about a year ago.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Local and state infectious disease experts said there was the potential for a short-term uptick in cases, positive test rates and hospitalizations with the slow arrival of COVID-19 variants, and as more local and statewide COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the past month.
Statewide
The initial statewide case count was 888 in Saturday's report.
The Saturday count was revised to 2,166 in Monday's report, along with 1,337 reported for Sunday
Friday’s case total was the lowest since 889 on Sept. 27. The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 886,218.
There were 18 COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend for an overall total of 11,709.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 976 in Monday’s report, down 52 from Saturday's report.
It's the first time the daily COVID-19 related hospitalization count statewide has been below 1,000 since Oct. 6.
The 17-county Triad region reported 240 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, down one from Saturday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 19 weeks.
Vaccinations
As of noon Monday, at least 113,910 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 67,884 adults receiving the first dose, or about 17.9% of county residents, and 46,026 receiving both doses, or 12% of the county’s population.
As of Monday, 3.33 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.28 million by medical providers and 228,995 in long-term care centers.
About 19.5% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 12.3% both doses.
