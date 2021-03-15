Forsyth County reports 129 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Local and state infectious disease experts said there was the potential for a short-term uptick in cases, positive test rates and hospitalizations with the slow arrival of COVID-19 variants, and as more local and statewide COVID-19 restrictions were eased in the past month.

Statewide

The initial statewide case count was 888 in Saturday's report.

The Saturday count was revised to 2,166 in Monday's report, along with 1,337 reported for Sunday

Friday’s case total was the lowest since 889 on Sept. 27. The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 886,218.

There were 18 COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend for an overall total of 11,709.

The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 976 in Monday’s report, down 52 from Saturday's report.

It's the first time the daily COVID-19 related hospitalization count statewide has been below 1,000 since Oct. 6.

The 17-county Triad region reported 240 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, down one from Saturday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 19 weeks.

Vaccinations