Forsyth COVID-19 new cases, positive test rates remain on downward trend

"Our percent of positivity is bumping around 3.5% to 4%, which is nice and comfy," Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said during his weekly COVID-19 update Thursday.

When it comes to community transmission of COVID, Ohl said "we're somewhere between moderate and mild-to-minimal right now, maybe a little bit toward on the mild-to-minimal side."

"That's good because it allows us to start thinking relaxing" some more COVID-19 restrictions.

However, Ohl cautioned that "COVID is not gone ... I am anticipating a bit of a wave with spring break even though a lot of colleges are not planning spring breaks."

"A lot of people like the spring-break feeling, whether they are in college or not, and there are people planning to do some traveling or getting away for a week or two.

"That's fine, but when you travel and visit other people, that's when the household bubbles fuse and that's when transmission can still occur," Ohl said.

Vaccinations