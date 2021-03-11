Forsyth COVID-19 new cases, positive test rates remain on downward trend

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to shrink in Forsyth County, coinciding with a lowering positive test rate, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.
Forsyth was reported with 34 new cases, compared with 49 on Wednesday and 31 on Tuesday. The Tuesday count represented the lowest daily count since 18 on Sept. 27.
The new case total has been below 100 for 10 consecutive reports — and for 18 of the past 21 days. The overall case total for the pandemic is at 32,425.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported by DHHS for Forsyth. The overall total remained at 352.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Positive test rate
The statewide positive test rate was at 3.8% based on 25,201 tests conducted Tuesday. It is the lowest statewide rate since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.6% out of about 1,450 tests conducted Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
"Our percent of positivity is bumping around 3.5% to 4%, which is nice and comfy," Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said during his weekly COVID-19 update Thursday.
When it comes to community transmission of COVID, Ohl said "we're somewhere between moderate and mild-to-minimal right now, maybe a little bit toward on the mild-to-minimal side."
"That's good because it allows us to start thinking relaxing" some more COVID-19 restrictions.
However, Ohl cautioned that "COVID is not gone ... I am anticipating a bit of a wave with spring break even though a lot of colleges are not planning spring breaks."
"A lot of people like the spring-break feeling, whether they are in college or not, and there are people planning to do some traveling or getting away for a week or two.
"That's fine, but when you travel and visit other people, that's when the household bubbles fuse and that's when transmission can still occur," Ohl said.
Vaccinations
As of Wednesday, there had been at least 104,393 vaccinations administered in Forsyth, with 63,115 adults receiving the first dose, or about 16.5% of county residents, and 41,278 receiving both doses, or 10.8% of the county’s population.
Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, said Wednesday that the health department had administered as of Monday 28,578 first doses and 17,097 second doses.
Swift said that 55% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 50% of those ages 65 to 74.
Ohl said communities large and small "are beginning to wrestle with getting back to normal."
"You wouldn't think it would be a difficult job, but in some ways getting back to normal is harder than it was leaving being normal."
A mass-vaccination event involving the first local use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is set for Friday through Sunday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building.
About 8,400 J&J doses are expected to be administered at the event, which is hosted by Novant, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Wake Forest Baptist. Each group will have personnel assisting with the vaccinations.
All appointments have been filled. Swift said the plan is to administer 1,000 doses Friday evening and about 3,700 doses each on Saturday and Sunday.
As of noon Thursday, 3.07 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.04 million by medical providers and 222,641 in long-term care centers.
About 18.1% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 11.2% both doses.
DHHS is separating the number of first and second doses provided at 1.89 million and 1.15 million, respectively, as of Wednesday. There also have been 21,859 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
Statewide
The statewide daily case count increased again to 2,061 for Wednesday, up from 1,861 on Tuesday and 997 on Monday.
Monday’s case total was the lowest since 889 on Sept. 27, which also represented the last time the daily case count was below 1,000.
The overall statewide total for the pandemic is 879,825.
There were 27 COVID-19 related deaths reported Thursday for an overall total of 11,622.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,039 in Thursday’s report, down 36 from the previous report.
The current COVID-19 related hospitalization count is at its lowest level since 1,046 on Oct. 11. COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide have been above 1,000 every day since Oct. 6.
The 17-county Triad region reported 236 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, down five from Wednesday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 18 weeks.
