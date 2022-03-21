Forsyth COVID-19 trends continue to level off. One additional death reported over the weekend.

New COVID-19 cases continued to level off in Forsyth County over the weekend, but with an additional death reported, according to Monday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth reported 58 new cases since Friday's report.

The Forsyth case count is at 91,885 since the pandemic began.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., have said the number of local and statewide COVID-19 cases likely is underreported.

There have been 24 COVID-related deaths in the county so far in March. Altogether, there have been 785 COVID-related deaths in Forsyth.

Swift has said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are among people who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not longer.

Statewide, 20 additional COVID-related deaths were reported since Friday's update, bringing North Carolina’s total to 23,078.

North Carolina reported 372 new cases Monday, 750 cases Sunday and 1,386 Saturday.

Monday's case total is the lowest since July 6.

As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches the two-year mark, Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that “the worst is behind” the state.

But Cooper and state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said North Carolinians should continue to take steps to minimize the spread of the virus,

“This virus will still be with us, but it won’t disrupt us,” Cooper said.

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 2.5% on Sunday. The statewide rate was 2.6%.

Local public health officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list Forsyth as a county with low community spread.

“Masking has shifted (in Forsyth) to personal preference, informed by your personal risk level,” Swift said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 722 Thursday to 619 on Sunday — the lowest since 556 on July 25.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 111 COVID-19 patients, down six from Thursday.

Swift said Thursday that Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center each had 18 COVID-19 patients. By comparison, Forsyth had 53 patients as recently as March 3, while Baptist had 51.

Statewide, 74 patients are on ventilators, including 13 in the Triad region.

There were 14 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including two in the Triad region.

