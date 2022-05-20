Forsyth dialysis centers gain state approval for projects

State health regulators have approved two dialysis projects in Forsyth County, according to the April report from the N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation.

The first project involves the Highland Oaks Dialysis Center of Wake Forest University. It has been approved for a cost overrun of $219,092 toward establishing a new training center. The overall project cost is now at $607,902.

The second project involves approving Salem Kidney Center relocating 19 dialysis stations from Miller Street Dialysis Center and 11 from Northside Dialysis Center to its facility. Salem would have as many as 65 stations once the project is completed. The project cost is $19,000.

Atrium Health, parent of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, was approved to create a satellite emergency department in Concord, which would be affiliated with its Cabarrus hospital facilities.

The project cost is $22.33 million, which would include 24/7 emergency services, a CT scanner, ultrasound and X-Ray equipment, and laboratory and pharmacy services.

