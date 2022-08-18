Forsyth experiences significant rebound in visitor spending in 2021

The gradual relaxing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions during 2021 contributed to a surge in visitor spending in Forsyth County and most urban areas of North Carolina, according to an annual Visit NC report released Wednesday.

Forsyth was listed with $830.8 million in visitor spending, which was up 57.6% from $527.31 million in 2020.

However, visitor spending remained significantly off from the pre-pandemic total $996.06 million in 2019.

Forsyth was ranked eighth in visitor spending for 2021, up one spot from 2020.

Before the pandemic, visitor spending in Forsyth had set an annual record for nine consecutive years.

Another improvement: Visitor expenditures generated $63.9 million in local and state tax revenues in 2021, compared with $42 million in 2020 and $77 million in 2019.

“Experiencing this strong rebound in a two-year period is encouraging,” said Richard Geiger, president of Visit Winston-Salem.

The sharp decline in visitor spending from 2019 to 2020 was expected given people’s’ limited ability to travel during the early months of the pandemic.

Visit NC reported that visitor food and beverage spending again was tops in Forsyth at $279.5 million, followed by $232.4 million in transportation expenditures, $149 million in lodging, $100 million in recreation and $58.4 million in retail.

“These state spending findings echo the steady increases we’ve tracked in our monthly hotel occupancy reports and indicates a positive economic outlook for Winston-Salem," Geiger said.

Forsyth was listed with 5,512 workers employed in the tourism sector, up 115 from the 2020 report.

"We are encouraged by this positive news, which reaffirms our hospitality industry is a strong economic partner for Winston-Salem."

Not alone

Forsyth was not alone among the state’s five metro areas in experiencing a sharp upturn in visitor spending in the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Guilford County was up 52.2% to $1.29 billion. It was ranked fifth in the state.

Visit NC reported that visitor food and beverage spending led Guilford at $420.2 million, followed by $361.1 million in transportation expenditures, $244 million in lodging, $159.1 million in recreation and $108.8 million in retail.

Mecklenburg County continues to rank first in the state at $4.09 billion, up 45.4%. Wake County was third at $2.3 billion. up 39.3%, while Durham County was ninth at $777.8 million, up 41.7%

All 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

Statewide tourism spending for 2021 totaled $28.92 billion, up 45% from 2020, but still down 1% from 2019.

Statewide tourism employment for 2021 totaled 197,511. The figure was up 10.5% from 2020.

Machelle Baker Sanders, the state’s commerce secretary, said the overall findings "speak to the resilience of our local tourism partners and to the state’s enduring appeal.”

Visit NC Director Wit Tuttell said that “just as we’re gratified by the achievement statewide in 2021, the county-level report underscores the value of each destination.”

“This is where travelers experience the state, from its natural beauty to the character of our people. It’s also the heart of the economic impact, the sustenance for thousands of businesses and local governments."

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the year-over-year visitor spending uptick was expected.

"2021 was a better year than 2020, but there were still challenges with the virus, closures and reluctance to be in large crowds," Walden said.

"I would expect spending in 2022 to be better, as people have been eager to return to normal. 2023 is still a question, especially if a recession takes hold."

Visit Winston-Salem outlook

In June, the Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority expressed confidence in the recovering hospitality sector by unanimously approving a 25% increase in Visit Winston-Salem’s 2022-23 budget to a record $5 million.

The TDA budget was raised every fiscal year from 2009-10 to 2019-20, but went through significant gyrations in the past three fiscal years.

It went from a record $4.85 million in fiscal 2019-20 to $3.2 million for fiscal 2020-21 and $4 million for fiscal 2021-22 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s drastic impact on the local hospitality sector.

“After experiencing the most challenging two years due to the pandemic, the hospitality industry is making a more rapid recovery than forecasted,” Richard Geiger, president of Visit Winston-Salem, said in a statement.

“Winston-Salem hotels are experiencing occupancy and room revenues higher” than in 2019.

“In-state and regional leisure travelers have led to the faster-than-expected recovery for our industry.”

The bulk of the TDA’s funding comes from the county hotel occupancy tax, which is collected by hospitality venues as guests pay their bill. The more revenue the TDA gets, the more money it is able to provide in marketing grants.

The TDA’s share of the hotel occupancy tax was projected to be $3.1 million in 2021-22, but officials said the total is likely to reach $4.2 million.

That’s compared with $3.2 million in 2019-20 and $2.6 million in 2020-21.