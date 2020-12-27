Forsyth experiences three more COVID-19 related deaths, lowest case total since Dec. 1

Forsyth County tied for its lowest daily COVID-19 case count of December, but with three additional virus-related deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.
With the three additional COVID-19 related deaths, there have been 216 in the county.
Fifty of those deaths have occurred this month, more than during any month since the pandemic began.
There were 117 cases reported, the lowest since also having 117 on Dec. 1.
The Forsyth daily case count has declined steadily over the past four days, with 304 reported Thursday, 233 reported Friday and 181 reported Saturday.
The overall Forsyth total is 19,814. There have been 6,276 cases so far in December, representing 31.7% of all COVID-19 cases in the county since mid-March.
It's likely the daily case count was down in part because of fewer tests being conducted in the county over the Christmas holiday period.
DHHS reported about 1,175 tests were conducted in Forsyth on Friday with a 12.3% positive test rate. That's the lowest daily test count since about 800 on Dec. 14.
The daily high for Forsyth is 12.9%, reached four times this month with the last time being Dec. 19.
The statewide total for COVID-19 cases reached 516,828 after DHHS reported 2,898 cases Sunday.
The Sunday total is down significantly from 7,703 cases reported Thursday, 6,345 reported Friday and 5,371 reported Saturday.
The statewide death toll reached 6,549 after an additional 23 deaths reported Sunday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
DHHS said its next outbreak reports for child care, K-12 schools and long-term care and correctional facilities won't be released until Jan. 5.
Hospitalizations remain up
The Triad and North Carolina jumped again to record-high levels for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sunday's report.
There are 3,123 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 1:30 Sunday. That's up 100 from Saturday and 80 from the previous record daily high of 3,043 reported Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region had a daily record of 919 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up from 39 from the previous record of 880 on Saturday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 10 weeks. However, the Charlotte region currently has 762 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
“Don’t get numb to these numbers,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday. "Even though they have plateaued a bit over the last few weeks, they are too high.
"We do expect higher (COVID) numbers from Christmas. We hope that a lot more families are being more careful” in following social gathering restrictions and guidelines.
Red alert
Forsyth is on the DHHS list of counties experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19 and color-coded red, the highest level on the state's county alert system.
The latest update, released Tuesday, designated Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Yadkin as counties with critical spread. Listed among counties with substantial community spread — color-coded in orange — are Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
On Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, urged North Carolinians to look at the map, see what color their county is, and “heed the recommendations, limit the number of households you are interacting with and limiting to just essential activities.”
The state's positive test rate was 11.9% out of 47,770 tests conducted Friday. The record high is 12.5% out of 61,596 tests conducted Dec. 17.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of Wednesday, 82.9% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 15,742 out of 18,979. There were 3,025 active cases in the county.
Forsyth health officials will issue their next county report Monday.
