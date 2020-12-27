Forsyth experiences three more COVID-19 related deaths, lowest case total since Dec. 1

Forsyth County tied for its lowest daily COVID-19 case count of December, but with three additional virus-related deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.

With the three additional COVID-19 related deaths, there have been 216 in the county.

Fifty of those deaths have occurred this month, more than during any month since the pandemic began.

There were 117 cases reported, the lowest since also having 117 on Dec. 1.

The Forsyth daily case count has declined steadily over the past four days, with 304 reported Thursday, 233 reported Friday and 181 reported Saturday.

The overall Forsyth total is 19,814. There have been 6,276 cases so far in December, representing 31.7% of all COVID-19 cases in the county since mid-March.

It's likely the daily case count was down in part because of fewer tests being conducted in the county over the Christmas holiday period.

DHHS reported about 1,175 tests were conducted in Forsyth on Friday with a 12.3% positive test rate. That's the lowest daily test count since about 800 on Dec. 14.

The daily high for Forsyth is 12.9%, reached four times this month with the last time being Dec. 19.