Forsyth, Guilford housing markets less affordable in fourth quarter

In Forsyth, affordability was measured on a $215,000 median sale price for a single-family home. That price was up 10% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Attom calculated that a new Forsyth homeowner would need an annual income of $56,771 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $215,000 home, and that it would take 19.2% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Forsyth homeowner would need to dedicate 17.4% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

This year’s remarkable upward trend in home prices in the Winston-Salem area continued with a 12.2% jump in November, according to the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors.

The average home closing price was $278,091 in November, along with $263,737 in October.

By comparison, it was $247,893 in November 2020 and $245,219 in October 2020.

The association reported 994 closed sales during November, compared with 808 a year ago. There were 960 closed sales in October, compared with 961 a year earlier.