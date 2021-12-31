Forsyth, Guilford housing markets less affordable in fourth quarter

One apparent trade-off from the sharp climb in existing home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic is that the Triad housing markets were considered as less affordable during the fourth quarter.
Attom Data Solutions' latest home-affordability report, released this week, listed Forsyth and Guilford as similarly less affordable markets than a year ago.
Attom's affordability index is based on the percentage of average wages needed to pay for major expenses on a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed rate mortgage and a 20% down payment. Those expenses include property taxes, home insurance, mortgage payments and mortgage insurance.
Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.
The key element in determining affordability is whether a household had to spend at or more than 28% of their monthly income on mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance.
For the purposes of the index, a 100 score represents the equilibrium point of affordability. A score below 100 signifies less affordable, while above 100 signals more affordable.
For the fourth quarter, both Forsyth and Guilford were rated with a 90 score, whereas Forsyth had a 100 score a year ago and Guilford had a 104 score.
In Forsyth, affordability was measured on a $215,000 median sale price for a single-family home. That price was up 10% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
Attom calculated that a new Forsyth homeowner would need an annual income of $56,771 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $215,000 home, and that it would take 19.2% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.
Historically, a new Forsyth homeowner would need to dedicate 17.4% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.
This year’s remarkable upward trend in home prices in the Winston-Salem area continued with a 12.2% jump in November, according to the Winston-Salem Association of Realtors.
The average home closing price was $278,091 in November, along with $263,737 in October.
By comparison, it was $247,893 in November 2020 and $245,219 in October 2020.
The association reported 994 closed sales during November, compared with 808 a year ago. There were 960 closed sales in October, compared with 961 a year earlier.
In Guilford, affordability was measured on a $215,250 median sale price for a single-family home. That price was up 15% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
Attom calculated that a new Guilford homeowner would need an annual income of $53,833 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $215,250 home, and that it would take 20.3% of the first-year annual wages to afford a 20% down payment.
Historically, a new Guilford homeowner would need to dedicate 18.2% of the first-year annual wage toward the 20% down payment.
“The average wage earner can still afford the typical home across the United States, but the financial comfort zone continues shrinking as home prices keep soaring and mortgage rates tick upward,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer with Attom.
“Historically low rates and rising wages are still big reasons why workers can meet or come very close to standard lending benchmarks in a majority of counties we analyze.
"But, the portion of wages required for major ownership expenses nationwide is getting closer to levels where banks become less likely to offer home loans," Teta said. "Amid very uncertain times, with the pandemic again threatening the economy, we will keep watching this key measure of housing market stability.”
