Forsyth, Guilford remain ranked Tier 2 for economic health in 2021

Forsyth and Guilford counties will remain in the middle tier of the state for economic health in 2021, the N.C. Commerce Department disclosed Monday.
State law requires Commerce officials to annually rank the economic health of all 100 counties, with the 20 most prosperous counties as Tier 3, the next 40 counties as Tier 2 and the 40 most distressed counties as Tier 1.
“This tier system is incorporated into various state programs to encourage economic activity in the less prosperous areas of the state,” Commerce said.
It is the fourth time Forsyth has not been a Tier 3 county since the rankings began in 2007. Guilford is a Tier 2 county for the fifth consecutive year.
The 2021 rankings drop Davie County from Tier 3, leaving just Watauga County in that top category among the 14 counties that make up the Triad and Northwest N.C.
Tier designations determine eligibility for Commerce grant programs that include building reuse, water and sewer infrastructure, and the downtown revitalization Main Street program.
For example, in October 2018 Forsyth received a $200,000 state Rural Infrastructure Authority grant toward assisting The Grass America Inc. with a 74,000-square-foot expansion project in Kernersville.
Mark Owens, president and chief executive of the Greater Winston-Salem Inc., has said that “anytime we can bring more resources to the table, we can become a more attractive location.”
The only other change was Randolph County dropping from Tier 2 to Tier 1.
Commerce cited higher unemployment rates as the main reason why Davie and Randolph dropped in tier.
Tier rankings are based primarily on an assessment of each county’s unemployment rate, median household income, population growth and assessed property valuation per capita. The Republican-controlled legislature eliminated in 2018 considering any additional “adjustment factors” for tier rankings.
The adjusted valuation per capita on vacation properties is a major reason why some coastal and mountain counties have a higher ranking than their neighbors.
“The Tier 2 designation is generally reflective of the entire Triad region, which has been under-performing relative to the other major population centers of the Research Triangle and Charlotte,” said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
The state’s top economic-recruitment tool, the Job Development Investment Grant, was adjusted during the 2015 legislative session with the tiers in mind.
For Tier 1 counties, the state provides $3 for every $1 in local economic financing. Tier 2 counties get $2 for every $1 provided locally, and Tier 3 counties continue to get a $1 for $1 match.
Companies adding jobs in a Tier 2 county are eligible for a tax credit of $5,000 for each job, while in Tier 3 counties companies are eligible for just a $750 tax credit for each job.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said research shows the tier designations are important.
“But they are trumped by such basic factors as education and training of the workforce, the transportation network, land and construction costs and the location of supportive cluster firms,” Walden said.
A state Senate bill introduced in April 2019 would have increased from three to five the number of economic tiers: the top-20 counties; counties 21 to 40; 41 to 60; 61 to 80; and 81 to 100. The bill was not heard in committee.
