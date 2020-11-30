Forsyth, Guilford remain ranked Tier 2 for economic health in 2021

Mark Owens, president and chief executive of the Greater Winston-Salem Inc., has said that “anytime we can bring more resources to the table, we can become a more attractive location.”

The only other change was Randolph County dropping from Tier 2 to Tier 1.

Commerce cited higher unemployment rates as the main reason why Davie and Randolph dropped in tier.

Tier rankings are based primarily on an assessment of each county’s unemployment rate, median household income, population growth and assessed property valuation per capita. The Republican-controlled legislature eliminated in 2018 considering any additional “adjustment factors” for tier rankings.

The adjusted valuation per capita on vacation properties is a major reason why some coastal and mountain counties have a higher ranking than their neighbors.

“The Tier 2 designation is generally reflective of the entire Triad region, which has been under-performing relative to the other major population centers of the Research Triangle and Charlotte,” said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.