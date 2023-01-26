Forsyth, Guilford tilt toward renter's market in terms of affordability in 2022

Forsyth County entered 2023 tilted as a rent-over-buy housing market, though with prices rising for both homebuyers and renters, according to a report by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

Most real estate agents recommend not dedicating more than one-third of household income to housing costs.

Attom calculates the percent of average monthly wages needed to afford a mortgage on a three-bedroom home at the median sales price for a community, then compares it to the cost to rent a three-bedroom home.

Attom says an estimated home-payment amount factors in: a 3% down payment; a 30-year fixed-rate loan with the average interest rate from the Freddie Mac primary mortgage market survey; and related property and mortgage insurance costs and property taxes.

Attom lists Forsyth in the “rent over buy” category because home sales prices are rising faster than rental prices, as well as wages, for the median household.

For Forsyth, the average home sale price was $259,000 for the 6,645 homes sold between January and November 2022. The average home sale price was up 15.7% from $223,833 in the same period for 2021.

Meanwhile, renters needed to pay $1,625 a month to rent an equivalent three-bedroom home. The rent cost is up 1.9% from $1,595 in 2021.

Attom determined the average Forsyth renter is spending 33% of monthly household income on housing.

For Guilford County, the average home sale price was $250,000 for the 8,138 homes sold between January and November. The average home sale price was up 13.6% from $220,000 in the same period for 2021.

Meanwhile, renters needed to pay $1,665 a month to rent an equivalent three-bedroom home. The rent cost is up 11% from $1,500 in 2021.

Attom determined the average Guilford renter is spending 36% of monthly household income on housing.

For other metro counties in North Carolina, Attom determined the percent of monthly wages needed for a rental was:

Durham County: 29%, or $1,950 a month. It’s cheaper to rent than buy.

Mecklenburg County: 31%, or $1,950 a month. It’s cheaper to rent than buy.

Wake County: 33%, or $1,900 a month. It’s cheaper to rent than buy.

“What a difference a year makes,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for Attom. “Our (2021) study concluded that it was more affordable to own than to rent in 60% of the markets analyzed.

“But, with mortgage rates doubling, monthly payments for new homeowners rose by 45% to 50% compared with a year ago, even though home price appreciation has slowed down dramatically.”

“This has made renter more affordable in the majority of markets, despite rental rates continuing to rise over the past year.”