Forsyth has four more COVID-19 deaths; county health department may reopen appointments Saturday

Forsyth County has experienced another four COVID-19 related deaths, while North Carolina had its second-highest daily death count, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.
The overall Forsyth death count is at 287 for the pandemic.
There were 193 new cases reported for Forsyth on Thursday, raising the overall total to 28,694 since mid-March.
Statewide, there were 150 deaths reported by DHHS Thursday. The highest total is the 167 reported Wednesday. The overall death total is at 9,728.
There were 5,495 new cases reported statewide for an overall total of 781,802.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
"There can be several days or even weeks between the time someone is diagnosed (and reported as a case) and the time of death," DHHS said.
"Deaths also require investigation and reporting from local health department staff, while most new cases are first reported directly to public health by laboratories. This can add to the lag between trends in cases and deaths.
Forsyth vaccine update
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Thursday the county Department of Public Health has provided 21,014 vaccine doses, including 8,033 over the past seven days.
When vaccinations at Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are included, Swift said that 35,693 Forsyth residents, or 12% of the adult population, have received a first dose, along with 12,525 getting both doses.
Swift said that once the department gets confirmation Friday of next week's dose total from DHHS, it will open up appointments Saturday for Feb. 11-13 and Feb. 15.
Swift said about 75% of the doses provided by the department have gone to Forsyth residents. The remaining 25% have gone to individuals from 60 other counties, along with 10 states. The appointment process requires individuals to list their address.
"We've had had people from Murphy to Manteo, and as far away as Texas, but mostly from surrounding Triad counties." Swift said.
Because the doses are being distributed by the federal government, individuals are not limited to their county and state of residence.
"We're not allowed to turn anyone away who is eligible with an appointment," Swift said.
Group Three rollout
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, reaffirmed Thursday it will be several weeks before DHHS recommends expanding vaccinations beyond Groups One and Two, which are individuals ages 65 and older, and healthcare workers.
"We have surveyed all of our vaccine providers to ask them about the demand that they are seeing from those ages 65 and older," Cohen said.
"What we've heard are that the vast majority are still seeing so much demand (from Groups One and Two), so we're going to keep working hard" to get more vaccinated.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that the current vaccination approach is appropriate given the highest mortality rate for COVID-19 sufferers statewide are those ages 65 and older.
There are grassroots efforts in the Triad and statewide to encourage the Cooper administration to provide doses sooner to K-12 teachers and staff as more schools return to in-class learning.
DHHS said in January that "vaccine providers who are ready may vaccinate adults 65 years and older and health care workers, which will be followed by frontline essential workers, then adults with high risk of exposure and increased risk of serious illness, then everyone.”
Teachers are now part of the revamped Group Three category with other essential frontline workers in the following sectors: food-processing and medical equipment manufacturers; food and agriculture supply chains; essential goods; government and community services; public health and social workers; public safety, first responders and law enforcement; and transportation.
Some states have vaccinated their elderly population groups before some essential-worker sectors.
"We, at the state level, are not going to be self-prioritizing within that group," Cohen said. "We want (the vaccinations) to be as orderly as possible with best practices."
Cooper said in unveiling his state budget proposal for 2021-22 that he recommends using $700 million in federal CARES relief act funding to increase access to vaccines and testing, tracing and prevention measures.
"I look forward to working with the legislature on a lot of the (COVID-19) relief ideas, some that have been mutually discussed by Republican and Democratic legislators," Cooper said.
Hospitalizations
Across the state, hospitalizations continued to decline.
There were 2,630 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 76 from Wednesday's total.
It is the lowest daily count since 2,553 on Dec. 13. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region also saw a decline in hospitalizations, reporting 616 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down 24 from Wednesday.
It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 581 on Dec. 4. The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.
The Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last three months, although the Charlotte area had more reported Thursday.
The state's positive test rate fell to 7.2% out of 37,833 tests conducted Tuesday. The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 9.9% out of about 1,450 tests conducted Tuesday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, warned people to avoid hosting or attending Super Bowl parties on Sunday.
After Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings, spikes were seen in the numbers of cases and deaths.
