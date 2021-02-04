Forsyth has four more COVID-19 deaths; county health department may reopen appointments Saturday

Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Thursday the county Department of Public Health has provided 21,014 vaccine doses, including 8,033 over the past seven days.

When vaccinations at Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are included, Swift said that 35,693 Forsyth residents, or 12% of the adult population, have received a first dose, along with 12,525 getting both doses.

Swift said that once the department gets confirmation Friday of next week's dose total from DHHS, it will open up appointments Saturday for Feb. 11-13 and Feb. 15.

Swift said about 75% of the doses provided by the department have gone to Forsyth residents. The remaining 25% have gone to individuals from 60 other counties, along with 10 states. The appointment process requires individuals to list their address.

"We've had had people from Murphy to Manteo, and as far away as Texas, but mostly from surrounding Triad counties." Swift said.

Because the doses are being distributed by the federal government, individuals are not limited to their county and state of residence.

"We're not allowed to turn anyone away who is eligible with an appointment," Swift said.

Group Three rollout