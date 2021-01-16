Forsyth health department opens online application site for COVID-19 vaccinations; sign-ups only for individuals ages 75 and older, healthcare workers

Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said Thursday that "it is top of mind to change as quickly as possible to go from vaccinating those ages 75 and older to those 65 and older."

The website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment.

"It’s important to either attend the appointment, or cancel at least two hours ahead of time, so staff can schedule someone else and no vaccine is wasted," the department said.

Call-in option still paused

Meanwhile, the department said call-in appointments remain halted for now.

The call-center phone line of 336-703-2018 was shut down temporarily on Jan. 7.

Swift said Thursday the department has received about 50,000 calls for the vaccination appointment slots.

The department said it "has a call log from its phone system and will be returning calls of those who couldn’t get through, in the order they were received, until all remaining appointments are filled. Staff will leave messages but will not accept return calls."

The department said it will reopen registration options once it receives additional vaccine doses.