Forsyth home sales, pricing finish 2020 on strong note

Prices in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties have been on a pronounced upward trend during the COVID-19 pandemic, also climbing by 9% year-over-year in October and 7.4% in September.

The Winston-Salem area was second out of North Carolina’s five main metro areas for the November period.

CoreLogic does not disclose a median house price.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up year over year 9.5% in November, 9.1% in October and 7.8% in September.

By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point MSA increased 10.5% in November, 8.5% in October and 6.9% in September.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 10.3% in November, 8.4% in October and 6.9% in September.

“The housing market performed remarkably well in 2020 despite the volatile economic state,” said Frank Martell, president and chief executive of CoreLogic.

“While we can expect to see lingering effects of COVID-19 resurgences and subsequent shutdowns in the early months of 2021, vaccine distributions and stimulus actions should revitalize economic activity and keep home purchase demand and home-price growth strong.”