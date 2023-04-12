The average Forsyth County homeowner is projected to see about a 2% increase on their 2022 residential property tax payment, according to an analysis by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

Meanwhile, the average Guilford County homeowner's property tax bill is projected to be up 21% over their 2021 payment.

In June, the Forsyth Board of Commissioners approved a 2022-23 budget with no tax increase.

That left the tax rate at 67.78 cents for every $100 of taxable property, which meant the owner of a home valued at $150,000 would pay $1,016.70.

However, the property tax is projected to increase for most homeowners due to higher home valuations.

According to Attom, the average residential home value in 2022 was $324,702, which meant the average property tax amount was $2,207.

That compares with an average residential home value in 2021 of $285,700 and an average property tax amount of $2,157.

The surge in residential home prices during the past five years is more pronounced when looking at those values in 2017 when the average home value was $178,564 and the average property tax amount was $1,772.

For Guilford, the commissioners set a 2022 tax rate of 73.05 cents per $100 of taxable property. For a home valued at $242,000, the property tax bill would be $1,768.

According to Attom, the average Guilford residential home value in 2022 was $335,134, which meant the average property tax amount was $2,509.

That compares with an average residential home value in 2021 of $297,006 and an average property tax amount of $2,075.

When looking at those values in 2017, the average home value was $183,029 and the average property tax amount was $1,792.

“Property taxes continued their never-ending climb last year, with wide disparities continuing from one area of the country to another, connected to varying costs, services and tax bases," said Rob Barber, chief executive of Attom. "But, on balance, the latest increase nationwide again was modest.

“This year, local governments and school systems will face even greater challenges keeping taxes in check, given rising inflation rates and a growing number of commercial properties that could be eligible for tax reductions after suffering a surge of vacancies during the pandemic.”

Barber said that "huge gaps in average tax bills around the U.S. remain in place."

"Depending on what prospective buyers want in a community and its school system, the gaps can have a big impact on how easy or hard it is to sell a home.”

The other three N.C. metro counties also experienced modest increases in their average property tax amount.

For Durham County, the average residential home value in 2022 was $475,041, which meant the average property tax amount was $3,105 at 65 cents per $100 of taxable property.

That compares with an average residential home value in 2021 of $446,168 and an average property tax amount of $3,054.

For Mecklenburg County, the average residential home value in 2022 was $577,725, which meant the average property tax amount was $3,110 at 54 cents per $100 of taxable property.

That compares with an average residential home value in 2021 of $533,932 and an average property tax amount of $3,099.

For Wake County, the average residential home value in 2022 was $609,152, which meant the average property tax amount was $3,402 at 56 cents per $100 of taxable property.

That compares with an average residential home value in 2021 of $555,897 and an average property tax amount of $3,276.