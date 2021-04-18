Forsyth lawmaker wants to stop highway drivers from hauling mattresses on vehicle roofs

Don't think of the bill as a means of legislating a pet peeve during his round-trip commute from Yadkinville to Raleigh, said Zachary, who filed a bill earlier in the month that would require printer packaging to disclose costs for replacement ink or toner cartridges.

A Google search for "mattresses" and "car accidents" found several media reports of deaths caused by a mattress breaking loose from an automobile and resulting in fatal crashes.

A 2017 report from AAA found that at least 50 mattress-related crashes occurred in the U.S. between 2015 and 2017.

Transporting a mattress on a vehicle roof "is dangerous on the interstate or at high speeds," Zachary said.

Zachary said the bill could be amended to include any highway whose speed limit is above 45 mph.

"A few days ago, there were four mattresses on I-40 just during the five miles between the I-440 and the airport exit," Zachary said. "I see cars driving on I-40/I-85 with the ropes straining."

The N.C. Transportation Department said in a statement about HB566 that "we appreciate any effort to help the department in its highway safety and anti-littering efforts."