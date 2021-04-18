Forsyth lawmaker wants to stop highway drivers from hauling mattresses on vehicle roofs

Moving a mattress on the roof of a vehicle would be prohibited in legislation introduced last week by a member of the Forsyth County delegation.
The primary sponsor of House Bill 566 is Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin, whose district covers western Forsyth.
The bill's language would be added to the end of N.C. General Statute 20-116, which covers the size of motor vehicles and their loads.
The proposal would make it illegal to transport a mattress on the roof of a passenger vehicle on interstate or state highways.
The proposed legislation defines a motor vehicle as having "a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 10,000 pounds that is designed primarily for the transportation of persons."
"This subsection does not apply to the transport of a mattress secured in a truck's rear cargo area that is designed primarily for the transportation of property."
There is no penalty listed in the bill for being caught violating the potential law.
Don't think of the bill as a means of legislating a pet peeve during his round-trip commute from Yadkinville to Raleigh, said Zachary, who filed a bill earlier in the month that would require printer packaging to disclose costs for replacement ink or toner cartridges.
A Google search for "mattresses" and "car accidents" found several media reports of deaths caused by a mattress breaking loose from an automobile and resulting in fatal crashes.
A 2017 report from AAA found that at least 50 mattress-related crashes occurred in the U.S. between 2015 and 2017.
Transporting a mattress on a vehicle roof "is dangerous on the interstate or at high speeds," Zachary said.
Zachary said the bill could be amended to include any highway whose speed limit is above 45 mph.
"A few days ago, there were four mattresses on I-40 just during the five miles between the I-440 and the airport exit," Zachary said. "I see cars driving on I-40/I-85 with the ropes straining."
The N.C. Transportation Department said in a statement about HB566 that "we appreciate any effort to help the department in its highway safety and anti-littering efforts."
Zachary said he hopes the bill will at least bring attention to the dangers of what is placed on the roof of passenger vehicles.
"The design limits for items to be carried on roof racks is 100 pounds," Zachary said. "The pressure from the air on a mattress at 65 mph greatly exceeds that.
"Find a friend with a pickup. Don’t jeopardize people’s lives."
336-727-7376