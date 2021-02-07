Forsyth legislator revives House bill requiring licenses for birthing centers

People found in violation would be subject to a $50 fine for the first offense and no more than $500 for subsequent offenses. Each day of continuing violation after conviction would be considered a separate offense.

The impetus for the bill was the 2018-19 deaths of three infants over a seven-month period at the Baby+Co free-standing birthing center in Cary. The group closed that center, as well as ones in Winston-Salem and Charlotte, and has left North Carolina.

Lambeth said in 2019 that Baby+Co’s decision to leave the state could possibly be connected to the bill’s introduction.

“We have been working on this for months, and many in the industry knew it was being worked on but did not necessarily know what was in the bill, so it could have been one factor of many,” Lambeth said.

“When the situation occurred in Cary, it may have started the discussions about the future of birthing centers in a more regulated environment and was that a business model they could sustain long term.”

Lambeth said other factors in the Baby+Co decision could be the implementation of Medicaid reform, as well as additional competition from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s plans to resume providing low-risk birthing centers in late July.