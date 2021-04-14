Forsyth legislator submits sports wagering bill with funding schools construction as end game

Allowing North Carolinians to place a bet on professional and collegiate sports with a select group of wagering operators is the goal of N.C. Senate bill co-sponsored by a Forsyth County legislator.
Sens. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, are primary sponsors of Senate Bill 688 that was introduced last week.
The incentive for expanding gambling in North Carolina is a potential $50 million in additional funds for school construction, according to the bill co-sponsors.
The bill would allow for betting on professional, college, electronic/virtual and certain amateur sports.
However, wagering on youth club and school sports would be prohibited, as well as on injuries, penalties, the outcomes of disciplinary proceedings against an individual, and the outcome of replay reviews.
Lowe and Perry said SB688 would cover sports wagering that has been taking place illegally for years.
"People in every county know who the bookies are," Perry said.
"There is a lot of frustration with the illegal gambling and gaming. Those folks aren't paying income taxes and the bookies aren't generating fees like we do off the lottery to help the schools."
Key elements
Lowe and Perry estimated that between $48 million and $50 million in annual tax revenue could be generated by authorizing and regulating sports wagering. There also would be licensing fees.
SB688 would expand the authority of the N.C. Education Lottery Commission to oversee sports wagering, with just 10 to 12 sports wagering operators allowed to accept bets.
The commission would collect an 8% tax on the monthly adjusted gross revenue of the licensed gambling groups. Half of that revenue would be diverted to the N.C. Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund.
Each wagering operator would be required to be licensed, pay a $500,000 licensing fee and submit to a credit-history, tax-record and criminal background checks. The license would be good for up to five years.
There would be renewal fees of $100,000 for interactive sports wagering licenses and $10,000 for a service provider license.
SB688 does not affect wagering in fantasy sports leagues, which are based on the accumulation of statistics by athletes and players, or pari-mutual wagering on horse racing.
Also prohibited is placing a bet for another person.
Background
Both Lowe and Perry said the genesis behind SB688 was a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2018 that gave state legislatures the authority to legalize sports wagering.
The first North Carolina step toward legal sports wagering came when Senate Bill 154 was signed into law in July 2019. It allows for sports and horse race wagering on tribal lands.
Having up to $50 million in annual tax revenues go toward school construction expenses was the key to gaining Perry's support.
"I represent two Tier I counties," Perry said. Tier 1 counties are considered among the 40 most economically disadvantaged in the state.
"One already has the 12% highest ad valorem tax rate in the state," Perry said. "Yet, it is counties' responsibility to build school buildings.
"This could bring in about 50% of what the lottery already brings in."
Perry acknowledged "that I can't tell you this is the answer."
"It's reasonable to have the conversation, and by at least having the conversation, we're going to hear some additional ideas."
Response
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said he believes SB688 could generated "a fairly broad level of support because it comes from a new source."
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said that while she hasn't had an opportunity to review the bill, "there appears to be more support than in the past for this type of legislation."
"I will be taking a closer look and examining the negative and the positive of such legislation."
Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin with a portion of western Forsyth, said he was opposed to any additional gambling in North Carolina.
"Is the lottery not enough?" Zachary asked.
"There is office wagering for those who want to wager at the office or shop. Is the state in a good position to be the bookie? Does the state compete with local bookies?
"Enough is enough. Should we bet on election results?"
Perry said he doesn't anticipate significant pushback from the professional teams and collegiate athletic programs because gambling already is taking place.
"I think the pushback will come from the folks who just object to the idea and concept of gambling, and I get that," Perry said. "My mom feels that way."
"But it exists today, and we can't ignore that, and the other option is to tell these rural counties to raise property taxes to pay for school construction.
"The status quo is not meeting our needs."
Analyst response
The list of co-sponsors of SB688 "offers a pretty good clue about this bill’s viability," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"Not only does it have lead sponsors from both major parties, but the dozen or so co-signers, include the Senate majority leader and powerful Rules Committee chairman."
"It would not surprise me to see the legislature move forward with this plan," Kokai said.
Kokai said there remains "a good public policy debate to be had about whether the state should sanction gambling."
"But North Carolina seems to have answered that question years ago by creating a state lottery.
"As long as North Carolina government is going to condone gambling, there’s no reason for government to maintain a monopoly," he said.
The reality is that the online gambling options, "the fact is that with the Internet, people already engage in sports wagering," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
"By legalizing and regulating it, this provides a solid stream of income for the state to provide for education spending that is funded by those who desire to engage in such wagering."
Yet, it will be challenging to get enough Republican legislators to support expanding sport wagering, said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state legislatures.
"On one hand, North Carolina has historically been one of the last states in the Southeast to approve gaming, so there is not an expectation that North Carolina would be an early adopter of sports betting," Dinan said.
"On the other hand, as more surrounding states approve sports gaming, the calls for North Carolina to join them will get stronger and may eventually lead to its legalization."
