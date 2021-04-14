Forsyth legislator submits sports wagering bill with funding schools construction as end game

"I will be taking a closer look and examining the negative and the positive of such legislation."

Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin with a portion of western Forsyth, said he was opposed to any additional gambling in North Carolina.

"Is the lottery not enough?" Zachary asked.

"There is office wagering for those who want to wager at the office or shop. Is the state in a good position to be the bookie? Does the state compete with local bookies?

"Enough is enough. Should we bet on election results?"

Perry said he doesn't anticipate significant pushback from the professional teams and collegiate athletic programs because gambling already is taking place.

"I think the pushback will come from the folks who just object to the idea and concept of gambling, and I get that," Perry said. "My mom feels that way."

"But it exists today, and we can't ignore that, and the other option is to tell these rural counties to raise property taxes to pay for school construction.

"The status quo is not meeting our needs."

Analyst response