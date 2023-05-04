The new $222 million critical care tower at Forsyth Medical Center has reached the halfway, or "topping," point of construction for a facility now slated to debut in early 2025.

Novant Health Inc. and Vannoy Construction held a ceremony Thursday to recognize the structural completion of the tower. Plans were disclosed for the tower in February 2021, with construction beginning in June.

The tower is the largest investment by Novant for its main Triad hospital.

The five-story, 193,000-square-foot tower is being built on the site of the hospital’s former Rehabilitation Center.

The tower will have 59 critical-care beds and 36 surgical rooms, along with an enhanced surgical suite and supportive services. Phase II will include expanded pre- and postoperative space, and more natural light in the overall facility.

The tower will include what Novant is calling "an innovative procedure room located within the third-floor critical care unit."

"This will be the first fully integrated procedure room of its kind across all Novant Health medical centers. In most cases, it will allow critical care patients to receive all their care and treatment in one centralized location."

The tower is part of an overall $403.4 million multiphase construction project launched in 2019.

Phase I will feature a redesign of the women’s and children’s center, along with renovations to the hospital’s main cafeteria, installing a new central energy plant and modernizing existing patient rooms.

Interior renovations will continue through 2027. All surgical services will continue to operate throughout the construction process.

Chad Setliff, president of Novant’s greater Winston-Salem market, said there will be job growth associated with the expansion involving clinicians, nurses and support staff “to be able to expand our critical care capacity for these beds and provide the level of care for a higher-complexity patient.”

“We think it has been wise to invest in this project in phases to be able to watch the environment and the economy to make sure we were good stewards of our resources and the changing landscape of health care,” Setliff said.

When the project is completed, Forsyth Medical Center will continue to have 921 beds. The expansion does not require state regulator approval because the hospital “is replacing and reallocating” the 96 beds within the project, Setliff said.

Novant said the larger patient rooms “provide additional privacy and flexibility, including conversion to intensive care or isolation rooms.”

The two projects are the first significant upgrade since Forsyth opened its North Tower in 2007.

“Our goal, then and now, is to invest in our community and to provide world-class care in Winston-Salem,” Setliff said. “In spite of the challenges brought on by COVID-19, we’re fulfilling our commitment with an additional investment of $222 million.”

Setliff said the critical care tower will offer Forsyth enhanced services flexibility to handle higher-complexity care.

“That’s the beauty of this design is that we are able to rapidly change the need and set-up of these rooms,” Setliff said. “Our physicians are extremely excited about this flexibility.

“We’ll be able to treat not just COVID, but any potential pandemic infectious disease that comes at us. That provides us with better flexibility than having a dedicated wing when handling a surge.”

Setliff said Novant is paying for the critical care project primarily through operating cash flow that is measured over a three- to five-year capital outlay period.

