Forsyth mobile home tracts bought by Charlotte group

A portion of Jonestown Trailer Park has been purchased for $1.9 million by a Charlotte group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The properties are: a 5.44-acre tract at 4754 Kirk Road; a 1.12-acre tract at 4755 Kirk Road and a 0.52-acre tract at 4749 Kirk Road.
The buyers are SRP Forsyth III LLC, SRP Forsyth TIC 1 LLC, SRP Forsyth TIC 2 LLC and SRP Forsyth TIC 3 LLC, which share the same address as of Six Rock Properties.
The seller is Lensinger Holdings Group LLC.
