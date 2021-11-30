Forsyth, most of Triad remain ranked as Tier 2 for economic health for 2022

The state's latest ranking of county economic health has Forsyth County and most of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina still in the middle tier for 2022.

State law requires N.C. Commerce Department officials to annually rank the economic health of all 100 N.C. counties.

The 20 most prosperous counties are categorized as Tier 3, the next 40 counties as Tier 2 and the 40 most distressed counties as Tier 1.

Of the 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C., 12 are listed as Tier 2 and Rockingham and Wilkes counties as Tier 1.

The 2022 rankings drop Watauga County from Tier 3. The only other change was Randolph County moving from Tier 1 to Tier 2.

“This tier system is incorporated into various state programs to encourage economic activity in the less prosperous areas of the state,” Commerce said.

It is the fifth time Forsyth has not been a Tier 3 county since the rankings began in 2007. Guilford is a Tier 2 county for the sixth consecutive year.