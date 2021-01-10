Forsyth, N.C. COVID-19 cases drop from record levels; state has highest daily death count

The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped below record daily levels in Forsyth County and North Carolina.

However, statewide deaths reached a somber new high, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.

Forsyth was reported with 248 new cases, down from a record 430 reported Saturday.

The county is at an overall total of 23,205 cases since mid-March.

Meanwhile, DHHS said there were 8,833 new cases statewide, dropping from the record 11,581 reported Saturday.

It is the first time in four days that the statewide case total was below 10,000. The overall total is at 623,188.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths reported Sunday was 142, eclipsing the previous record of 137 reported Thursday.

The state is in the midst of an expected surge in cases and hospitalizations stemming from recent holiday social gatherings. It typically takes seven to 10 days for COVID-19 symptoms to appear.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.